The Senior Presidential Advisor in charge of Political Mobilisation, Moses Byaruhanga, has urged youth leaders in Kampala to mobilise beneficiaries of the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl and Boy Child (PISGBC) to utilise the free Presidential Common User Facility at Mulago Skilling Centre to manufacture products, establish businesses and earn a living.

Byaruhanga made the call on Friday, November 20, 2026, during a meeting with National Youth Council (NYC) leaders and Local Council youth leaders in Kampala. The meeting aimed at sensitising youth leaders about the facility's availability at Mulago Skilling Centre in Kawempe Division and encouraging skilled young people to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Common User Facility is a shared production workshop equipped with specialised vocational machinery that enables graduates of the Presidential skilling programme to manufacture products for the market without having to invest in expensive industrial equipment.

Byaruhanga said the facility was established in response to concerns raised by skilled young people who lacked access to affordable machinery to transform their vocational skills into viable businesses.

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He explained that although some young entrepreneurs had the financial capacity to purchase raw materials, the high cost of acquiring or hiring specialised machinery remained a major obstacle to establishing and expanding their enterprises.

"Some time ago, I met a group of skilled young people who told me that although they had some money to buy raw materials, accessing machinery to manufacture products such as shoes and books was very expensive. They needed an affordable place where they could use industrial equipment to produce their goods," he said.

Byaruhanga commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for approving his proposal to establish the facility and thanked the State House Comptroller for supporting its implementation.

"I thank President Museveni for accepting my proposal to set up this place, and I also thank the State House Comptroller for working with us to establish the facility," he said.

He explained that the facility would operate free of charge during its first year, after which beneficiaries would be required to make modest contributions towards operational expenses, including electricity and water.

"We agreed with the State House Comptroller that beneficiaries will not pay any fees during the first year. Afterwards, they will contribute something small to cater for utilities such as electricity and water. We shall agree on that minimal charge," he said.

Byaruhanga disclosed that the Mulago facility was being implemented as a pilot project, adding that its performance would inform plans to establish similar facilities in other divisions of Kampala.

Byaruhanga also reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting youth Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) in Kampala with Shs200 million per division.

He said arrangements to release the funds were underway, revealing that Makindye Division had already received Shs50 million as an initial allocation because its youth structures were organised.

"We are processing that money and you will soon receive it," he said.

He added that under the Presidential Industrial Skilling Hubs Project, President Museveni had established SACCOs for beneficiaries of the skilling hubs across the country, with some already receiving financial support to boost their enterprises.

On the Parish Development Model (PDM), Byaruhanga reminded youth leaders that young people are entitled to 30 per cent of the funds allocated to each parish.

He urged youth leaders to ensure that the allocation reaches the intended beneficiaries, expressing concern that while young people in Kampala reportedly receive their full share, their counterparts in other areas were not benefiting equally.

"The youth leaders should ensure that young people receive what they deserve. In Kampala, the youth receive the full amount, but outside Kampala, they receive less. Why?" he asked.

He further revealed that the government planned to increase PDM funding in the Kampala Metropolitan Area from Shs100 million to Shs300 million in the next financial year.

Byaruhanga challenged youth leaders to ensure that young people fully benefit from the programme and invest the funds in productive economic activities.

On the Emyooga programme, Byaruhanga expressed concern over the performance of some SACCOs in Kampala, revealing that only 303 of the 566 registered Emyooga SACCOs were active, while 263 could not be traced.

He said the government had resolved to reorganise and streamline the programme to strengthen accountability and ensure that the funds achieve their intended purpose.

"The Government has made some losses in the Emyooga initiative. What we have decided is to reorganise and streamline the project and start afresh," he said.

He emphasised that the programme was primarily intended to provide financial support to ordinary Ugandans, particularly young people engaged in productive economic activities.

Byaruhanga also tasked youth leaders with clearly presenting the challenges affecting young people, assuring them that their concerns would be forwarded to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner for Kawempe Division, Kagenyi Lukka, urged young people to overcome inferiority complexes and develop a positive mindset towards work, innovation and wealth creation.

He challenged them to acquire practical skills, develop innovative ideas and take advantage of available government programmes to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the country's socio-economic transformation.

"I assure you that the Government is and has always been ready to support you," he said.

The National Youth Council Chairperson, Daniel Ongom, thanked Byaruhanga for engaging youth leaders on government programmes and initiatives aimed at improving their economic prospects.

He urged young people to appreciate the available opportunities, build their capacity and take responsibility for ensuring that the programmes deliver tangible results.

"We should appreciate these projects, build the capacity and be able to deliver on our mandate," he said.

The Managing Director of Mulago Common User Facility, Didas Businge, said the facility provides graduates of the six-month skilling programme with access to specialised machinery and equipment to manufacture products without incurring the high costs of purchasing their own machines.

He clarified that the facility was not a training centre but a production space designed for people who had already acquired vocational skills and needed access to machinery to transform their expertise into marketable products.

"The facility gives graduates access to specialised machines and equipment after completing the six-month training programme so they can manufacture products without needing to buy expensive machinery upfront," Businge said.

He explained that the available equipment supports various vocational trades, including tailoring, embroidery, knitting, shoemaking and book production, among others.

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The Kawempe Division Youth Councillor, Nambooze Haulah, who spoke on behalf of Kampala youth leaders, said they were committed to ensuring that young people in the city were not left behind in Uganda's economic transformation agenda.

She noted that many skilled young people lacked the machinery and capital needed to establish and expand their businesses, describing the Common User Facility as an important intervention in addressing the challenge.

"Many young people are still struggling to find opportunities and lack capital to grow their businesses. Kampala has a lot of skilled youth who only need machinery to make ends meet. We therefore thank the Government for this Presidential Common User Facility," she said.

Nambooze proposed the establishment of a small revolving fund to help beneficiaries purchase raw materials, saying this would complement access to machinery and enable them to maximise the facility's potential.

"Our goal is to see this facility producing successful businesses," she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Maria Kevin Namatovu, who manufactures reusable sanitary pads and other products, thanked President Museveni for providing the facility, saying access to free machinery and workspace had enabled her to increase production and earn a living.

"I don't rent this place and the machines are free of charge," she said.

The meeting was also attended by Godfrey Longa, Special Presidential Assistant in charge of Political Affairs, National Coordinator of Presidential Industrial Skilling Hubs for Eastern and Northern Uganda, and Supervisor of Common User Facilities.