A total of 186 inmates in 13 prison sub-centres across Uganda will sit national vocational assessments for the first time, giving them an opportunity to obtain recognised qualifications for skills acquired while serving their sentences.

The Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) has waived registration fees for the inmates sitting the November-December 2026 assessments under its social responsibility initiative.

The initiative is intended to enable inmates who have undergone vocational training in prison to obtain formal certification, improving their prospects of securing employment or starting businesses after their release.

Onesmus Oyesigye, the UVTAB Executive Secretary, said the initiative would allow inmates to have their practical competencies assessed without the financial burden of registration fees.

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"For the first time, the board is scheduled to assess 186 inmates in 13 sub-centres under Uganda Prisons Services as part of our social responsibility," Oyesigye said.

"For these 186 candidates, the board has waived off the registration fees as part of what we can give back to society."

He said the intervention was intended to prepare inmates for life beyond incarceration by giving them an opportunity to translate their acquired skills into livelihoods.

"This is an effort to ensure that inmates who are skilled can live a better life after serving their various sentences in prison," he said.

The prison assessments form part of UVTAB's November-December 2026 national assessment exercise, which has registered 111,494 candidates across 265 academic programmes.

The assessments commenced on November 20, with candidates undergoing briefings ahead of the examinations.

According to Oyesigye, the board has deployed more than 1,900 personnel to oversee the exercise and ensure compliance with assessment regulations.

It will also engage more than 4,000 practical assessors to evaluate candidates' competencies through on-the-spot assessments.

Beyond the prison programme, UVTAB has registered 143 candidates with special needs, who will sit their assessments at six centres.

The candidates include persons with hearing, visual and physical impairments, as well as intellectual disabilities.

The board has provided 130 support personnel, including sign language interpreters and guides, to facilitate their participation. Some candidates will also be granted additional time in accordance with assessment regulations.

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Oyesigye said the board had introduced measures to strengthen the integrity of the examinations, warning candidates against engaging in malpractice.

The November-December assessment series covers technical, business and departmental programmes. Of the registered candidates, 82,389 are enrolled for technical programmes, 22,136 for business programmes and 6,909 for departmental programmes.

The board has also embarked on digitising assessment processes and capturing candidates' results to improve efficiency and accountability.

Oyesigye said UVTAB was working towards extending digital systems to its internal operations to improve service delivery.

Meanwhile, assessment materials are being distributed to designated storage facilities across the country in collaboration with the Uganda Police Force.