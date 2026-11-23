Police fired teargas at the entrance gates of Bingu National Stadium on Sunday to disperse fans trying to force their way in ahead of the Blantyre derby between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers.

The clashes broke out as some supporters tried to get in without paying the standard match ticket price of K10,000, creating chaos and congestion at the gates.

Officers took almost an hour to restore order before resorting to teargas to clear the entrances.

The derby, a fixture that stirs strong feelings across the city, drew huge crowds.

Both teams were chasing three points in the FDH Bank Premiership, and the match was delayed fir 10 minutes to kickoff due to the teargas which spread ibto the pitch affectkng teams warming up.

The organisation of the match from ticketing to security was chaotic.