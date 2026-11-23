Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the launch of an African Union roadmap aimed at reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths and reaching children who have not received routine vaccinations.

President Samia arrived at Bole International Airport on Sunday, November 22, 2026, for a two-day working visit during which she will attend the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026).

The Tanzanian leader, who serves as the AU Champion for Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health, is expected to launch the AU Champion's Roadmap for Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (2026-2030) on Monday, November 23, during the conference's opening session in Addis Ababa.

The roadmap sets out three priorities, described as the "Three Zeros", for the African Union's 55 member states: zero home deliveries, zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and zero unvaccinated children.

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Under the first target, countries are expected to ensure that every birth takes place in an adequately equipped health facility under the care of skilled health personnel, with emergency treatment and referral services available when needed.

The second target focuses on preventing maternal and newborn deaths through improved access to timely and quality healthcare, while the third seeks to identify and reach children who have never received routine vaccines, particularly those in remote and underserved communities.

The roadmap notes that Africa accounts for approximately 70 per cent of maternal deaths worldwide, alongside nearly half of global deaths among children under five and more than half of the world's zero-dose children. It argues that stronger political commitment, adequate financing and improved healthcare services are needed to address the gaps.

The global Sustainable Development Goal target is to reduce the maternal mortality ratio to fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Postpartum haemorrhage remains a major cause of maternal deaths in many African countries, while prematurity and complications during childbirth contribute significantly to newborn deaths.

The roadmap links national health priorities to investment, stronger service delivery and closer monitoring. It calls for reviews of maternal and perinatal deaths to identify gaps in care and guide corrective action.

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Tanzania's experience features in the roadmap. The country's reported maternal mortality ratio declined from 556 deaths per 100,000 live births in the 2015/16 demographic and health survey to 104 in the 2022 survey.

The proportion of births taking place in health facilities also increased from 51 per cent in 2010 to 81 per cent in 2022.

The roadmap seeks to build on such national experiences while strengthening domestic health financing, workforce capacity, community health systems and access to quality services across the continent.

The Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa will run from November 23 to 27, 2026, in Addis Ababa. Co-hosted by the Government of Ethiopia and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the conference will bring together political leaders, policymakers, researchers and health professionals to discuss Africa's health priorities.

This year's conference is being held under the theme "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience", with discussions expected to focus on domestic health financing, local manufacturing of health products and reducing dependence on external aid.