Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, November 22, to represent President Paul Kagame at the fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA).

The conference, being held under the theme "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience," is scheduled for November 23 to 27 and is expected to bring together more than 30,000 participants to discuss key public health issues affecting the continent.

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CPHIA is an annual flagship conference of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and African Union member states. It brings together political leaders, policymakers, private sector representatives, community actors, scientists and health programme implementers.

The platform provides an opportunity for participants to discuss challenges facing Africa's health sector, share scientific breakthroughs and explore innovations that could improve health outcomes across the continent.

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It also seeks to promote evidence-based reforms by translating scientific research and innovations into health products, tools, policies and effective health programmes.

The conference was first held virtually in 2021 before coming to Rwanda, for its first in-person edition in 2022. The third edition took place in Lusaka, Zambia, in 2023. The conference returned in 2025 in Durban, South Africa.