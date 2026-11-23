President Bola Tinubu has said the Presidential Villa in Abuja is not exempt from the electricity and water supply challenges experienced by Nigerians across the country.

The President disclosed that water supply was interrupted while he was shaving earlier in the week, adding that he remained committed to addressing the country's infrastructure deficit.

He made this known on Sunday during a special prayer session organised in his honour by members of his family in Lagos.

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The gathering came a day after Tinubu attended the All Progressives Congress rally in Ibadan, Oyo State.

At the event, the President also urged party supporters to intensify efforts to mobilise voters ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly in Lagos State.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the low voter turnout recorded in the state despite its large number of registered voters.

"To me, Lagos is the big deal. How can you have seven million registered voters and produce 100,000, 200,000? That's failure. Even if you win, I say a win is a win. No. You have to generate the maximum," he said.

Tinubu encouraged supporters to persuade their neighbours to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and ensure they participate in the elections, stressing that political disagreements should not hinder voter mobilisation.

"It's not anger. Anger will not do it. You are angry with Sylva, or you're angry with Mulika, call Mulika and let her go vote. We finish the anger that day; you go back. We must generate enough votes to overwhelm them," he said.

The President further directed one of his associates, whom he described as his "confidant and bulldozer", to return to his home state and reconcile aggrieved party members before extending the peace initiative to other states, including Jigawa.

"Go back home and reconcile with everybody. That is the order of the president. Go back home and reconcile with everybody. And when you finish that, you move to Jigawa, you move to other places and reconcile them. Beg them," he said.

Recalling his experience during the 2023 election campaign, Tinubu said he had put aside personal grievances to pursue a broader political objective.

Governors of Lagos, Kwara, Imo, Gombe and Kaduna states were among those who attended the prayer session.