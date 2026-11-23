President Bola Tinubu has called for stricter enforcement of safety standards on Nigeria's inland waterways, insisting that passengers travelling by boat deserve the same level of protection as those using road and air transportation.

The President also announced a ₦250 million Federal Government donation to support families of victims of the recent boat mishap in Bayelsa State, which claimed 29 lives.

Vice President Kashim Shettima conveyed the President's position on Sunday during a condolence visit to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, following Friday's accident at the Oweikorogha/Otuan River Junction in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

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Speaking at Government House, Yenagoa, Shettima in a statement by his spokesman Stanley Nkwocha said the tragedy had exposed the urgent need to improve safety standards on inland waterways, particularly in riverine communities where water transportation remained essential.

"We cannot accept a situation in which citizens must gamble with their lives simply to move between communities. Geography may determine how people travel, but it must never determine how much protection their lives deserve.

"A Nigerian travelling by boat is entitled to the same concern for safety as one travelling by road or air," he said.

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The Vice President said President Tinubu had demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, including preliminary reports suggesting that the boat developed a mechanical fault.

He said the investigation must establish what happened, identify possible failures in safety procedures and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

"President Tinubu's administration will continue working with the relevant authorities and state governments to strengthen safety standards, vessel inspections and enforcement on our inland waterways.

"The lives of our people are too precious for safety to remain an afterthought," Shettima stated.

He described the incident as particularly painful because the victims were travelling to attend a burial ceremony when the accident occurred.

"There is a particular cruelty in the tragedy that has brought us here today. Our brothers and sisters set out on a journey to mourn the dead, only for death to claim some of them along the way," he lamented.

The Vice President recalled that Tinubu had, upon receiving news of the disaster, directed relevant Federal Government agencies to commence rescue and recovery operations.

He also said the President ordered that Saturday's APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, be conducted without the usual celebrations in honour of the victims.

Shettima said the victims should not be reduced to casualty figures, noting that each person who died had a family, personal history and responsibilities.

"Each person lost in those waters had a name, a history, relationships and responsibilities. Somewhere, a family is struggling to understand how someone who left home for a funeral will never walk through that door again," he added.

He commended Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri for visiting the accident scene and coordinating the state's response.

The Vice President also acknowledged the efforts of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, local divers and community volunteers.

Before proceeding to Government House, Shettima visited survivors receiving treatment at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital, where he consoled them and assured them of adequate medical care.

He also met with bereaved families and some survivors at Government House, conveying the President's condolences and the Federal Government's support.

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Earlier, Governor Diri disclosed that the death toll had risen to 29, while more than 50 passengers survived the accident as of Sunday afternoon.

The governor attributed the tragedy to an alleged failure by the boat operators to observe established safety protocols, describing the incident as avoidable.

He said the state government had constituted a committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the accident and recommend measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Diri also announced that the state government had taken responsibility for the medical bills and treatment of survivors, assuring bereaved families that they would not be abandoned.

He thanked the military, paramilitary agencies, emergency responders, local divers and other stakeholders who participated in rescue and recovery operations.