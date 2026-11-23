The Senate Committee on Army has urged other airlines and corporate organisations to emulate Air Peace by introducing welfare initiatives for serving and retired military personnel.

The committee commended Air Peace and its Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema, for introducing a discounted N80,000 one-way domestic air fare for serving and retired personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua, gave the commendation in a statement issued to journalists on Sunday in Abuja reacting to the initiative, which was unveiled on November 16, 2026, during the 2026 Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference in Abuja.

Under the scheme, eligible serving and retired military personnel who have served since 1960 are entitled to the discounted fare across all domestic routes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The airline also pledged to bear the cost of tickets for eligible military personnel travelling on regional and international routes, with beneficiaries required to pay only applicable taxes and charges.

Yar'Adua described the initiative as a patriotic gesture and a practical demonstration of appreciation for the sacrifices of military personnel in defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said serving and retired members of the Armed Forces deserved more than verbal appreciation, stressing the need for tangible support to ease their daily lives and recognise their contributions to national security.

The senator particularly commended Onyema for his patriotism, humanitarian disposition and consistent support for the Nigerian military.

He also welcomed the airline chairman's call for military authorities to establish a reliable verification system to ensure that only eligible personnel benefit from the scheme.

According to him, the mechanism would promote transparency, prevent abuse and ensure the sustainability of the initiative.

The committee urged other airlines and corporate organisations to adopt similar measures, insisting that supporting the Armed Forces should be a collective national responsibility.

"Supporting our Armed Forces is a collective national responsibility, and the private sector has a critical role to play in complementing the efforts of the Federal Government in improving the welfare and morale of our troops and veterans," he said.

Yar'Adua assured Air Peace of the committee's support and readiness to work with the airline, the Ministry of Defence and the Service Chiefs to ensure the smooth implementation of the initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reiterated the committee's appreciation to the airline's management for what he described as a patriotic intervention in support of serving and retired military personnel.