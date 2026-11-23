President Bola Tinubu has approved the sum of N250 million to support families of victims of last Friday's fatal boat incident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

As of Sunday, the casualty figure had risen to 29 following the November 20 accident near Oweikorogha community.

The boat was en route Ukubie community for a burial ceremony when it capsized.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the intervention on Sunday during a condolence visit to Bayelsa on the President's directive.

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Speaking at the Government House in Yenagoa after visiting hospitalised victims at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital (BMUTH) in Yenagoa, Shettima said the President directed relevant federal agencies to work with the state government in the search and rescue operation and provide support for those affected by the tragedy.

He described the incident as a national loss, noting that behind the casualty figures were individuals with families, relationships and responsibilities to their communities and society.

"Each person involved has a name, an identity, a history, relationships and responsibilities. Family members cannot come to terms with the fact that someone who left home for a funeral will never return," he said.

The Vice President acknowledged the peculiar geographical setting of Bayelsa, where waterways serve as major transportation routes and connect communities to schools, hospitals, markets and other essential services.

"Geography can determine how people travel, but it will never determine the worth of the lives involved," Shettima stated.

He also said the President had directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to procure boats to improve transportation in riverine areas of the state.

He equally commended Governor Douye Diri for his response to the incident and the establishment of a commission of inquiry, stressing the need for the recommendations of the panel to be implemented to prevent a recurrence.

In his remarks, the Bayelsa Governor thanked President Tinubu and the Vice President for their prompt intervention and for identifying with the people of Bayelsa at a difficult time.

Governor Diri recalled that the Vice President was among the first senior officials to contact him after the incident, alongside the President's Chief of Staff and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said the Federal Government's response demonstrated a commitment to the welfare of Bayelsans, contrasting it with what he described as the inadequate attention the state received during the 2022 flood disaster.

"On behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State, I acknowledge the very sound leadership of Mr President, your humble self and your team for the human face. We cannot thank you enough," the governor said.

Diri described the tragedy as a painful loss to the state, particularly because many of the victims were young people whose futures held great promise.

The governor, however, said preliminary findings indicated that the accident could have been avoided if established safety regulations had been observed.

"From what we have gathered so far, the boat was not seaworthy or river-worthy. The loading point was not an approved government loading point, and that is why all the necessary government requirements were not found in this incident."

He explained that the state government had taken charge of the rescue operation in collaboration with federal agencies, security services and other relevant authorities.

Diri added that the government was also responsible for the medical bills and feeding of survivors receiving treatment in various hospitals across the state.

Giving an update on the casualties, the governor said 29 persons had so far been confirmed dead, while over 51 survivors had been recorded.

He noted that search and recovery efforts were ongoing as authorities were yet to retrieve the capsized boat.

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According to him, the exact casualty figure would be established after the boat is recovered, as some bodies could still be trapped inside it.

The governor equally sought the Federal Government's intervention over the slow pace of work on the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road project, despite President Tinubu's approval.

He said Bayelsa's riverine and deltaic terrain made road construction particularly challenging and expensive, requiring sustained collaboration between the federal and state governments.

He appealed to the Vice President to convey the state's concerns to the President and support efforts to accelerate work on the project as well as partnering with the state for completion of the three senatorial roads.

On the Vice President's entourage was the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Abubakar Umar.

Shettima also met with families of the victims and presented cash to them.