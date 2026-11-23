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At the recently concluded 2026 Joint Annual Review (JAR) of the health sector in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, asked Nigerians to do away with"the illusion that you can have a healthy country on somebody else's taxpayer." The only way forward, he said, is to "mobilise, release, execute domestic financing."

Today, health costs are borne by households. Out-of-pocket payments fell from 71.7% of current health expenditure to 62.2% in 2024, according to the National Health Accounts presented at the review, with the Federal Government contributing 67%, states 27%, and local governments 7%. While this progress is acknowledged, out-of-pocket health expenditure for Nigerians remains significantly high.

No revenue, or no release?

The Budget Office of the Federation, through Dr Ado Muhammad, Special Assistant to the Director-General, offered this explanation during the health financing performance review at JAR, stating that budgets are tied to revenue and that federal revenue is falling because "a lot of resources have gone to the sub-national level."

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States, he said, should "pick some of the bills", including about US$208 million a year to fund vaccines and US$839 million for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, and a co-funding proposal is going to the National Economic Council. "It is not just enough to allocate without releases."

BudgIT's State of States 2026 report showed Federation Account transfers to 35 states rising from about ₦5.4 trillion in 2023 to ₦11.38 trillion in 2024, with much of the increase absorbed by the cost of running government.

In an address by Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, Director-General, Nigeria Governor's Forum (NGF), he stated that the combined health budget of the 36 states was put at ₦3.3 trillion for 2026. Releases reached ₦681 billion in the first half of the year, up from about 26% in the same period in 2025.

That is about a fifth of the budget at the halfway mark. If allocations are rising, why are cash-backed releases not keeping pace with them?

What the 2025 scorecard does not show

Data from the NGF, presented at the review, showed that only 12 of 35 states met the 67% target for implementing their 2025 health budgets, and in 25 states, the health budget was implemented at a slower rate than the total state budget. Only Kano allocated at least 15% of its state budget to health.

The states' year-end reports reveal what the scorecard misses, some high execution rates were achieved by cutting the health budget mid-year. Yobe State reported 99.9% execution rate, but only after revising health spending from ₦45.2 billion to ₦28.0 billion. Compared with the original approval, it spent 61.9%, while its total spending reached 119% of the original budget. Edo State cut health from ₦83.7 billion to ₦47.9 billion while raising its overall budget by 18%, turning 46.9% execution into a reported 81.9%.

Katsina State on the other hand, raised its health budget to ₦79.5 billion, up from the originally approved ₦ 39.7 billion. Mohammed Safana, who heads the state's Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, told the review that once a payment is approved, "within 24 hours, these monies are moved straight into the accounts." Fast payment is a real gain, but approvals still must be made. By September 2026, Katsina had implemented 39.3% of its health budget.

An execution rate means little unless we ask against which budget? When health lines are cut mid-year and performance is then measured against the smaller figure, the scorecard rewards the cut.

Two tests in 2026 are priority and release

There are two tests of whether a state is getting health financing right. Whether it allocates enough of its spending to health, and whether it releases what it has budgeted. Few states pass both.

On priority, BudgIT's Subnational Health Expenditure Report for the first half of 2026 found that states approved a record ₦3.07 trillion for health this year, but had spent only 20.24% of it by June 2026; performance fell from 44.95% to 40.48%, even as budgets grew by 46%. Only Kano, at 19.74%, spent more than 15% of its total outlay on health. Akwa Ibom spent ₦388.9 million on health in six months, about ₦52 per resident.

On release, the NGF's Q1-Q3 2026 health budget implementation bulletin, compiled from each state's third-quarter report, shows that only three of 34 states had implemented two-thirds of their health budgets by September. This includes Delta (84.8%), Ekiti (82.7%) and Bayelsa (68.3%), with Kano close behind at 64.8%.

In 21 states, health trailed the overall budget. Akwa Ibom (7.1%), Cross River (7.8%), Sokoto (10.3%), Ogun (11.5%) and Gombe (13.9%) were at the bottom.

Allocation is not release. The three states that allocated 15% or more of their 2026 budgets to health, Abia, Sokoto and Yobe States, had implemented 18.7%, 10.3% and 26.3% of those budgets respectively by September 2026, and Sokoto had already reduced ts health budget from ₦120.1 billion to ₦76.0 billion. This suggest that the 2025 pattern is repeating itself.

Across both years, Kano is the only state that passes both tests, allocating 15% or more of its budget to health and releasing most of it. Delta, Ekiti and Bayelsa release their health budgets and are the only three states that met the 67% target. Cross River, Abia, Ogun, Sokoto, Kaduna and Borno lag in both years, while Yobe, Edo and Akwa Ibom, which looked strong in 2025, have slipped to 26.3%, 31.7% and 7.1% respectively.

Why this matters to Nigerians

Releasing a budget is not the same as reducing what patients pay. NGF data presented at the review showed that in 2025, states spent ₦592 billion on health infrastructure, ₦523 billion on health governance, but only ₦56 billion on the essential package of health services, and ₦30 billion on health workers.

Primary health care received less than 10% of state health spending in the first half of 2026; in Gombe, it fell by 94.7%.

The 2025-26 Nigeria Mini Demographic and Health Survey found that Nigerians spend an average of ₦70,319 per person per year on health care, ranging from ₦13,790 in Gombe to ₦199,326 in Imo, with no clear link to how much of their state's health budget was implemented.

Communities say the same. In Nigeria Health Watch's community listening in Cross River, Ebonyi and Gombe, 39.2% of 3,827 respondents stated that they had health insurance, and those without cover paid a median of ₦6,000 per episode of care. Cross River had implemented 7.8% of its 2026 health budget by September.

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More health for the money

Domestic financing will not grow fast enough to fill every gap. This makes it more important for states to release, protect, and spend what they have already budgeted.

The first step is a public, quarterly release scorecard for every state, measured against the original appropriation. The NGF's bulletin already does most of this; it should be published openly, with original and revised health budgets side by side, and used by the SWAp Coordination Office to flag every mid-year cut to health. State Houses of Assembly should require a public justification before reducing health allocations, and health trust funds should be ring-fenced by law, as is the case with the Kano Health Trust Fund.

If states are to co-fund vaccines and HIV, tuberculosis and malaria programmes, the Budget Office of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare should agree release timetables with them and publish quarterly what each LGA and facility receives from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). And the reports that already exist should be read, 34 states now publish quarterly budget implementation reports, and that is where the cuts show.

Professor Pate's challenge calls for a shift in the health budget cycle, from allocations to cash-backed releases at every level of government. Building a healthy country funded by our own taxpayers requires more than bigger health budgets. It requires funds to be released on time, protected throughout the year, and spent effectively to improve health outcomes for Nigerians.