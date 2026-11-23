"Some of what goes on in our political space does not represent democracy. The brand of politics we are playing will set us backwards. Democracy has standards," Mr Jonathan said.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerian leaders to prioritise nation-building over personal wealth, saying purposeful leadership and stronger institutions are essential to restoring the country's international reputation.

Speaking on Saturday at the third edition of the Paul Alaje Colloquium in Abuja, Mr Jonathan criticised the country's political culture, arguing that political leaders' pursuit of personal interests was undermining democracy and national development.

The colloquium, themed "The Brand: Nigeria", brought together stakeholders to examine the country's international image, governance, economic challenges and development prospects.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Jonathan said some political practices in Nigeria were inconsistent with democratic principles and warned that the country risked moving backwards if its politics continued along the current path.

"Some of what goes on in our political space does not represent democracy. The brand of politics we are playing will set us backwards. Democracy has standards," he said.

He also questioned politicians' commitment to their parties' manifestos, noting that some candidates relied on consultants to prepare policy documents without demonstrating a clear understanding of, or commitment to, their contents.

The former president said political leadership required a clear vision and the willingness to implement policies that would improve citizens' lives.

He cited the late sage Obafemi Awolowo's education policy in the former Western Region as an example of how deliberate leadership decisions could leave a lasting impact on society.

According to Mr Jonathan, Mr Awolowo's commitment to compulsory education helped transform the region and demonstrated the importance of investing in people.

He urged current leaders to direct their resources and attention towards developing younger Nigerians rather than accumulating wealth for themselves.

"Why will you stomach what you are supposed to invest in the younger generation at a time you know your time on earth is really not much?" he asked.

Mr Jonathan said a country's reputation was shaped by the conduct of its leaders, the strength of its institutions, its development priorities and the values it promoted.

He said a positive national image could attract investment, tourism, international partnerships and opportunities for citizens, while strengthening patriotism and the country's standing abroad.

Nigeria, he recalled, once enjoyed considerable international respect and influence. Still, its reputation had suffered over the years because of insecurity, corruption, economic difficulties, unemployment, political instability, and negative perceptions of public institutions.

He also expressed concern about the restrictions and difficulties Nigerian passport holders face when travelling internationally, saying the country's limited global mobility reflected wider challenges with its international reputation.

Mr Jonathan, however, cautioned against letting the country's problems define its citizens, noting that millions of Nigerians remained hardworking, honest, talented and respected worldwide.

He attributed the erosion of societal values partly to a culture that celebrates wealth without questioning its source, while giving insufficient recognition to honesty, hard work and integrity.

He identified corruption, abuse of public office, impunity, weakened institutions and insecurity as factors that had undermined public confidence in the state.

He called for stronger governance, transparency, accountability, merit and respect for the rule of law, insisting that public office should be treated as a position of trust.

He also advocated reforms in political recruitment, stronger internal party democracy, and credible elections, saying the political system should reward ideas, character, and competence rather than money, patronage, and sectional interests.

Nigeria must turn potential into progress

The convener of the colloquium, Paul Alaje, said Nigeria's international reputation depended largely on the credibility of its institutions and whether the country could inspire confidence among investors and international partners.

Mr Alaje challenged Nigerians to examine whether the country's institutions could be trusted to safeguard investments, resources and the future of those who engage with them.

He highlighted what he described as a contradiction in Nigeria's development, noting that despite its enormous human capital and achievements in music, film, literature, technology, medicine, finance, academia and engineering, the country continued to struggle with basic human development indicators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Nigeria needed to move beyond celebrating its potential and focus on addressing the structural problems preventing progress.

Citing China, India and South Africa as countries that had worked to reshape their international narratives, he said Nigeria could achieve similar results through deliberate policies and consistent implementation.

He expressed concern over poverty and low life expectancy, calling for policies that would improve living conditions and encourage domestic production for local consumption and export.

He also urged state governments to collaborate with the Federal Government and private-sector operators to expand electricity supply under the country's new electricity regulatory framework.

Mr Alaje identified improved agricultural productivity, more efficient transportation systems and increased investment in healthcare and education as key to raising living standards and rebuilding confidence in Nigeria.