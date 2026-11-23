Oslo, Norway — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) chairman, Mahmoud Moallim Abdulle, has met with Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Secretary-General Jan Egeland in Oslo to discuss strengthening humanitarian cooperation and improving the country's response to natural disasters.

The meeting took place at the NRC headquarters in the Norwegian capital during Abdulle's visit to the country, according to a statement from SoDMA.

The discussions followed Egeland's visit to Somalia in August, with both sides reviewing issues raised during the earlier engagement and exploring ways to accelerate their implementation.

The talks focused on strengthening disaster response mechanisms and providing emergency assistance to communities affected by flooding across Somalia.

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The two officials also discussed measures to provide safer shelter for displaced people, expand the delivery of humanitarian assistance and improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Preventing diseases associated with flooding was another key issue discussed, as Somalia continues to face recurring climate-related emergencies that have displaced communities and disrupted access to essential services.

According to SoDMA, the meeting also examined ways to deepen the strategic partnership between the agency and the NRC, particularly in emergency coordination, early warning systems and anticipatory action.

Both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening disaster preparedness at the district level and improving community resilience to help vulnerable populations better withstand future emergencies.

Early warning and anticipatory action have become increasingly important in Somalia, where recurring droughts and floods have placed significant pressure on communities, humanitarian organisations and government response systems.

The country has experienced repeated climate-related disasters in recent years, with seasonal flooding affecting settlements, damaging infrastructure and forcing families from their homes.

Abdulle called for humanitarian assistance to reach all Somalis affected by disasters across the country, stressing the need for timely and equitable delivery of emergency support.

He said assistance should be provided before affected communities are forced to leave their homes and move elsewhere in search of food, shelter and basic services.

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The SoDMA chairman also emphasised the importance of ensuring that people affected by emergencies can access essential assistance within their own communities, reducing the risk of further displacement.

The NRC is among the international humanitarian organisations operating in Somalia, providing assistance to displaced people and vulnerable communities through programmes covering shelter, education, food security, legal assistance and water and sanitation.

The organisation has worked with communities affected by conflict, drought and flooding, as Somalia continues to face overlapping humanitarian challenges.

The latest meeting reflects efforts by SoDMA to strengthen partnerships with international humanitarian organisations as the government seeks to improve national disaster preparedness, emergency coordination and support for vulnerable populations.

No specific funding commitments or new agreements resulting from the Oslo meeting were announced in the statement.