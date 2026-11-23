Tunis, Nov. 21 — Justice Minister Leila Jaffel said overcrowding does not affect all prisons, describing the situation as temporary, given that some inmates are held in pretrial detention rather than serving final prison sentences.

Speaking during a joint plenary session of the two legislative chambers held on Saturday at the Bardo Palace to discuss the Justice Ministry's budget for 2027, the minister also denied that there were plans to build new prisons during the current year, contrary to previous announcements.

She stressed that the construction of new facilities would depend on proven needs and be based on scientific studies and indicators.

She pointed out that funding had been allocated to renovate several prisons and improve living conditions for inmates.

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In this regard, she dismissed reports alleging that 23 inmates had died during last summer or that torture had taken place inside prisons, describing them as rumours and fake news intended to undermine the justice system.

Jaffel explained that some recorded deaths involved inmates suffering from chronic illnesses who were receiving medical care under established health protocols and were transferred to hospitals whenever necessary. "No deaths have been recorded inside prisons," she said.

She added that statistics covering the 2011-2026 period showed that the highest prison mortality rate was recorded in 2011, at 0.49% of the total inmate population, compared with 0.19% in 2026.

Regarding prison living conditions during the summer, the minister denied any disruptions to electricity or water supplies, affirming that backup generators and sufficient water reserves were available.

She also said that supplies of bottled water and food-grade ice had been increased, with more than TND 2 million allocated for the purchase of bottled water.

She further reported that hunger strikes involved only 0.32% of the total prison population. In the same context, she condemned smear campaigns targeting prison officers and judges, as well as attacks on professionals working in the justice sector.

Meanwhile, the Justice Minister said the ministry's draft budget for 2027 was designed to translate into action the national choices and orientations set out in the Constitution of the Republic of Tunisia, which aim to consolidate the rule of law, uphold freedoms and guarantee citizens' right to timely, effective and fair justice based on equality before the law and respect for litigants' rights.

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She noted that this year's draft budget was particularly significant, as it was the second under the 2026-2030 Development Plan and the first following its approval under Law No. 16 of 2026.

The plan reflects the State's development priorities through a comprehensive and integrated approach aimed at achieving equitable and balanced development and adopting a bottom-up method for setting priorities, starting at the local level, moving to the regional and district levels, and ultimately reaching the national level.

Jaffel highlighted her ministry's commitment to ensuring that its programmes and projects scheduled for 2027 align with the plan's strategic orientations.

These include continuing to modernise the judicial, prison and rehabilitation systems, updating working and management methods, supporting digital transformation, upgrading infrastructure and strengthening human and institutional capacities.

Other priorities include bringing justice services closer to citizens, ensuring equal opportunities in accessing justice and strengthening litigants' confidence in judicial institutions.

The minister stressed that the draft budget had been prepared with a view to continuing ongoing programmes and projects while meeting the operational requirements of judicial, prison and rehabilitation facilities.

It also seeks to ensure the efficient allocation of available financial and human resources and direct them towards identified priorities, in order to achieve the set objectives in line with national priorities and the State's strategic orientations.