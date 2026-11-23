Montreal, Canada — Somalia's Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Farah Nuux, has led a delegation to Montreal to attend the 7th Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATCONF/7) and the 43rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), held from November 16 to 20, 2026.

The meetings brought together representatives from 115 countries, government ministers and senior civil aviation officials to discuss the development of air transport, aviation safety and security, investment opportunities and international cooperation.

On the sidelines of the conferences, Nuux held separate meetings with senior ICAO officials, including Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar Gómez, Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Lucy Wanjiku Mbugua, and Director of the Capacity Development and Implementation Bureau, Fabio Rabbani.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Somalia and ICAO, as well as securing formal Somali representation at the organisation's headquarters in Montreal and its regional office in Nairobi.

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The Somali delegation also discussed preparations for the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit, improving the skills and professional capacity of Somali civil aviation personnel, and securing technical assistance and equipment to strengthen the country's Air Navigation Services (ANS).

Another key issue was the completion of the installation of essential aviation equipment that has been awaiting installation in the southwestern city of Baidoa. The equipment is considered important for improving air navigation and airspace management services in Somalia.

Somalia's Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said it remained committed to expanding international partnerships, upgrading civil aviation infrastructure and improving the quality and safety of the country's air services.

The engagement comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen its civil aviation institutions and bring its aviation systems and regulatory capacity closer to international standards.