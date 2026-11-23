Mogadishu, Somalia — Türkiye's Chief of General Staff, General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, has arrived in Mogadishu for talks with senior Somali government officials on strengthening defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkish military chief met with Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Speaker of the House of the People Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur and Somali National Army Commander Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud.

Discussions focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Somalia and Türkiye, expanding cooperation in defence and security, countering armed groups and addressing the regional security situation.

Fiqi praised Türkiye's continued support for Somalia, particularly its assistance in building, training, equipping and strengthening the Somali National Army.

He also stressed the importance of further deepening bilateral defence and security cooperation to enhance the capabilities of Somali forces and support efforts to improve security across the country.

Türkiye has been a key security partner of Somalia, providing military training, equipment and other assistance as Mogadishu works to strengthen its armed forces and combat Al-Shabaab.

Türkiye's ambassador to Somalia, Ferhat Alkan, and other officials from both countries also attended the meeting.