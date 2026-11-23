Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia is preparing to present its third-generation electronic passport to member states of the East African Community (EAC) ahead of a regional migration summit expected to take place in Kampala, Uganda.

Mohamed Isak Ibrahim, also known as Fatiir, Director General for East African Community Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held talks with senior officials and directors of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency to review preparations for the upcoming meeting of EAC migration chiefs.

Discussions focused on implementing the bloc's migration commitments, harmonising immigration procedures and preparing for the presentation of Somalia's third-generation electronic passport to EAC member states.

The meeting is part of Somalia's efforts to strengthen its participation in regional institutions and accelerate the implementation of agreements and commitments under the East African Community framework.

Somalia is also seeking to deepen regional integration, facilitate the movement of people across member states and modernise its immigration systems following its admission to the regional bloc.

The planned presentation of the new electronic passport is expected to form part of broader efforts to align Somalia's travel documentation and immigration procedures with regional standards, potentially easing travel and expanding opportunities for Somali citizens across East Africa.