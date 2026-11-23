President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the late former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 on Saturday, 28 November 2026.

The former Deputy President passed away on Friday, 20 November 2026, at the age of 71, following complications from a recent medical procedure.

In a statement on Saturday, 21 November 2026, the Presidency said the State Funeral Category 2 status is prescribed in the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy for tributes to current and former Deputy Presidents.

President Ramaphosa has extended his deepest condolences to Mlambo-Ngcuka's immediate family and the extended Mlambo and Ngcuka families.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The former Deputy President also served a distinguished term in global leadership as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations in the role of Executive Director of United Nations Women.

President Ramaphosa has confirmed that Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 that will feature ceremonial elements performed by the South African National Defence Force.

"The State Funeral service will take place at Middledrift (eXesi) in the Eastern Cape. A State Memorial Service in honour of the late former Deputy President will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, 24 November, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg," the Presidency said.

The President has also directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country from Sunday morning, 22 November, until the evening of Saturday, 28 November 2026, as a mark of respect.

Mlambo-Ngcuka's illustrious career

Mlambo-Ngcuka made history as South Africa's first woman Deputy President, a position she assumed in 2005. She later served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, where she championed the advancement of women's rights and opportunities for women and girls globally.

Her public service career also included serving as a Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, and Minister of Minerals and Energy.

As one of the first generation of Members of Parliament in democratic South Africa, she chaired the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration and served in the Constitutional Assembly, contributing to the drafting of the country's democratic Constitution, whose 30th anniversary is being marked this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During her tenure as Minister of Minerals and Energy, she championed the transformation of the mining sector, particularly greater participation and ownership by women.

Her appointment as Deputy President broke new ground for women in public leadership. In the role, she championed more inclusive economic growth and expanded access to skills development, while also serving as Leader of Government Business, helping strengthen relations between Parliament and the national Executive.

An educator by profession, Mlambo-Ngcuka also founded the Umlambo Foundation to support teachers and improve learning opportunities for pupils. She completed a doctorate in 2013 from the University of Warwick, focused on using mobile technologies to support teacher development in resource-poor nations.

Her commitment to advancing women's rights continued during her tenure at the United Nations, where she rallied governments and civil society to translate commitments to gender equality into investment and meaningful action.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, have expressed profound sadness at her passing.

On behalf of Parliament, the Presiding Officers paid tribute to Mlambo-Ngcuka as a courageous and principled activist, a steadfast opponent of apartheid and a tireless advocate for social justice, human dignity and the rights of women and girls.

They also honoured her service to the people of South Africa and her contribution to advancing equality across the world, extending condolences to her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, the Ngcuka and Mlambo families, her loved ones and those who served alongside her. - SAnews.gov.za