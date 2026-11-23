The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has described the late former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as a torchbearer of hope for South Africa's 32.3 million women, whose leadership and contribution to advancing gender equality will remain an enduring part of the country's democratic legacy.

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike have joined South African and global leaders in mourning Mlambo-Ngcuka, who passed away on Friday evening, 20 November 2026, at the age of 71, following complications from a recent medical procedure.

Paying tribute, the department said Mlambo-Ngcuka was an extraordinary South African leader, a trailblazer in public service and a steadfast champion of women's rights, gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

"As South Africa's first woman Deputy President, serving from 2005 to 2008, Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka broke significant barriers in the country's democratic leadership and helped advance the representation and participation of women in positions of authority.

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"Her contribution to public service extended beyond South Africa's borders, particularly through her tenure as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021," Chikunga and Letsike said.

The Ministry also highlighted that Mlambo-Ngcuka's leadership demonstrated that women belong in every sphere of leadership and decision-making.

"Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka was a beacon of hope and a torch-bearer for millions of women in South Africa and across the world. She demonstrated that women belong in every sphere of leadership and decision-making, and that advancing women is fundamental to building an equal, just, and prosperous society."

The principals said Mlambo-Ngcuka's passing has dimmed a light that has guided generations of women in the pursuit of equality, but has not extinguished the hope, courage, and determination she inspired.

"Her life reminds us that the struggle for gender equality must continue until every woman and girl can realise her full potential, exercise her rights, and participate meaningfully in the development of our country.

"We must honour her memory not only through words of remembrance, but by strengthening our commitment to the cause to which she dedicated her life. We must continue the work of building a South Africa where no woman or girl is left behind," Chikunga and Letsike said.

The department added that Mlambo-Ngcuka remained committed throughout her career to advancing the rights, dignity and opportunities of women and girls, contributing to both national and global efforts towards gender equality.

It also acknowledged her role in advancing the international gender equality agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5, which calls for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.

"Her leadership and advocacy helped strengthen the call for a world in which women and girls can participate equally in decision-making, access economic opportunities and live free from discrimination and gender-based violence."

The department further recognised Mlambo-Ngcuka's contribution to amplifying the voices of women, particularly those from marginalised and vulnerable communities, and strengthening international solidarity around women's empowerment and gender justice.

Her passing, it said, is a profound loss to South Africa, the African continent, and the international community. However, her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of women leaders, activists, policymakers, and advocates for social justice.

The department extended its deepest condolences to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives were touched by her leadership and service.

Mlambo-Ngcuka's illustrious career

Mlambo-Ngcuka made history as South Africa's first woman Deputy President, a position she assumed in 2005. She later served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, where she championed the advancement of women's rights and opportunities for women and girls globally.

Her public service career also included serving as a Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, and Minister of Minerals and Energy.

As one of the first generation of Members of Parliament in democratic South Africa, she chaired the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration and served in the Constitutional Assembly, contributing to the drafting of the country's democratic Constitution, whose 30th anniversary is being marked this year.

During her tenure as Minister of Minerals and Energy, she championed the transformation of the mining sector, particularly greater participation and ownership by women.

Her appointment as Deputy President broke new ground for women in public leadership. In the role, she championed more inclusive economic growth and expanded access to skills development, while also serving as Leader of Government Business, helping strengthen relations between Parliament and the national Executive.

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An educator by profession, Mlambo-Ngcuka also founded the Umlambo Foundation to support teachers and improve learning opportunities for pupils. She completed a doctorate in 2013 from the University of Warwick, focused on using mobile technologies to support teacher development in resource-poor nations.

Her commitment to advancing women's rights continued during her tenure at the United Nations, where she rallied governments and civil society to translate commitments to gender equality into investment and meaningful action.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, have expressed profound sadness at her passing.

On behalf of Parliament, the Presiding Officers paid tribute to Mlambo-Ngcuka as a courageous and principled activist, a steadfast opponent of apartheid and a tireless advocate for social justice, human dignity and the rights of women and girls.

They also honoured her service to the people of South Africa and her contribution to advancing equality across the world, extending condolences to her husband, Bulelani Ngcuka, the Ngcuka and Mlambo families, her loved ones and those who served alongside her.