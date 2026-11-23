press release

Drones targeted Khartoum early this morning. A UN premises, with UN colleagues in the building, was damaged. This occurred in a civilian neighborhood. Civilians are not a legitimate target in a war.

UN humanitarian personnel are in Sudan to assist the people wherever they are in the country. It is unacceptable that we are put at such risk.

Under international humanitarian law, humanitarian personnel and assets are protected. The drone strikes in the country, wherever they are, are causing civilian deaths and untold suffering.

For more information, please contact: Samreen Abuudris, Samreen.abuidris@un.org