At the ongoing plenary in Turkey, parties took turns expressing frustration over the negotiation process, amid tensions and evident frustration among representatives of nearly 200 countries.

Parties at the United Nations climate change talks in Turkey failed to reach consensus amid deep divisions over fossil fuel phase-out, just transition, climate finance and other contentious issues.

COP31 President Murat Kurum confirmed during the closing plenary on Sunday that the summit's final draft agreement would not be approved, despite negotiations being extended by nearly 48 hours beyond the officially scheduled closing date of 20 November.

The development makes COP31 the longest climate summit in the convention's history.

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At the ongoing plenary in Turkey, parties took turns expressing frustration over the negotiation process, amid tensions and evident frustration among representatives of nearly 200 countries.

Several countries, including the European Union, Norway, Canada and the United Kingdom, outright rejected the final draft text published by the COP presidencies.

Representatives of Ghana, speaking on behalf of the African bloc in the negotiation room, reluctantly accepted the text but expressed clear displeasure with the process. No Nigerian representative had spoken at the plenary as of the time of filing this report. The Kenyan representative spoke and aligned with the AGN position.

Their adoption could partly be linked to Africa being scheduled to host COP32 in Ethiopia next year.

If no new draft agreement is proposed, negotiations may have to be suspended and reconvened at the next summit in Ethiopia, a situation that has occurred only once before in the history of the climate negotiations.

More details soon.