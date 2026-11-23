The Nigerian agency, NDLEA, also recently arrested an American basketball player for drug trafficking. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 37-year-old South African professional golfer and a 25-year-old Kenyan chef for alleged drug trafficking at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Babafemi said that they were arrested over their roles in a syndicate's attempt to smuggle 50.40 kilograms of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, into Nigeria.

He said that the golfer's arrest on Sunday, 11 October, came exactly one month after the interception of an American professional basketballer at the same airport on Wednesday, 11 November, over the importation of 33.95kg of the same psychoactive substance.

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He added that the golfer arrived in Lagos from South Africa aboard a South African Airways flight on 11 October and was intercepted at the Terminal 2 arrival hall.

He also added that a search of the two travelling boxes in his possession revealed 46 parcels of Loud with a gross weight of 50.40kg.

"Investigations showed that although the boxes were with him, they bore the luggage tags of his fellow courier.

"He had collected two other boxes bearing his tags from the conveyor belt and left the airport.

"The swap of luggage tags was a deliberate ploy by the syndicate to frustrate the identification of ownership, so that each courier could deny the boxes bearing his or her name if intercepted."

Mr Babafemi said that during a preliminary interview, the golfer said he had travelled in business class while his accomplice flew economy.

"The suspect said he was recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who linked him with other members of the syndicate he never met in person.

"He said a driver picked him up from his home in South Africa, handed him four travelling boxes and took him to the airport, where he was instructed to meet the Kenyan lady and swap luggage tags with her.

"He claimed he was promised 5,000 South African rand upon successful delivery," he said.

The NDLEA spokesman said that further examination revealed that tracking devices had been installed on the travelling boxes as well as on his mobile phone.

This, he said, was a feature also found in the bags abandoned by the American basketballer a month later, which shows how closely the cartels monitor their couriers and consignments.

Mr Babafemi added that the passport biodata page of the Kenyan private chef recovered from the golfer's phone was profiled and placed on the NDLEA watchlist.

This, he added, led to her arrest at the departure boarding gate of the Lagos airport on Thursday, 15 October, as she attempted to board a South African Airways flight to return to Kenya.

"The 25-year-old private chef told NDLEA operatives she was recruited by a man, adding that a friend in Kenya persuaded her to accept the offer of $8,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment.

"She said she left Kenya for South Africa on October 4, stayed in a hotel for about a week, and met the golfer at the airport in South Africa on October 11.

"This was where he handed her two of the four boxes before they checked them in under their respective luggage tags.

"She claimed that on arrival in Lagos, she collected the two boxes bearing the golfer's tags before a driver took her to a hotel in the Lekki area of Lagos.

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"The claim tag of the two boxes bearing her name, which she abandoned at the airport, was recovered from her hand luggage, while both suspects identified each other during an identification parade," he said.

Mr Babafemi said the NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, has commended the officers, men and women of the command for the arrests and seizures.

Mr Marwa noted that the arrests of the South African golfer and the Kenyan lady, coming at the same period as that of the American basketballer, show that the cartels are changing faces but not their tactics.

"The two cases show a trend in which international drug cartels now recruit sportsmen and other professionals as couriers, in the hope that their profiles will shield them from scrutiny.

"The NDLEA has a clear message for such syndicates: no profession, passport or travel class will provide cover for drug trafficking through Nigeria's ports of entry," Mr Marwa warned.