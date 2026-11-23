The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has paid tribute to former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, describing her as a distinguished stateswoman and champion of equality and women's rights.

The committee noted Mlambo-Ngcuka's passing with profound sadness, recognising her contribution to South Africa's democratic journey and her work in advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls globally.

Mlambo-Ngcuka served the country in several key positions, including Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Minerals and Energy and Deputy President of the Republic.

She later took her leadership onto the international stage, serving two terms as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from August 2013 to August 2021.

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During her tenure, she launched the HeForShe solidarity movement and led the Generation Equality process, which mobilised significant commitments towards advancing women's rights. She also helped strengthen UN Women's role and influence as a global institution.

Committee Chairperson Supra Mahumapelo said Mlambo-Ngcuka's courage, integrity and commitment to an inclusive society has opened doors for many women and inspired a generation of leaders.

"Her courage, integrity and unwavering commitment to a just and inclusive society opened doors for many women and inspired a generation of leaders. Her legacy will endure in the institutions she strengthened and the lives she changed," Mahumapelo said.

On behalf of the committee, Mahumapelo extended condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and all those touched by her life and work.

"May her family find comfort in the knowledge that her contribution to our nation and to the world will never be forgotten. We keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the chairperson said.