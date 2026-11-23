Abuja — A new book, Winning Formula: The Inside Story of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election, has revealed fresh details on how President Bola Tinubu secretly courted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, then Governor of Rivers State, to weaken the then presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

The recruitment of Wike by Tinubu was part of the political manoeuvres that complicated Atiku 's bid to win the 2023 presidential election.

The new book written by a journalist and founder of TheCable, Mr Simon Kolawole, will hit the market on Monday, November 23.

The intrigues surrounding the Tinubu-Wike alliance are among the political manoeuvres chronicled in Kolawole's 296-page book, which examines how Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election, the internal battles that weakened the PDP and the voting patterns that have shaped Nigeria's presidential elections since 1999.

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According to the book, Tinubu, then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), moved to establish contact with Wike's camp in June 2022 after Atiku picked Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, then governor of Delta State, as his running mate.

Wike, who had lost the PDP presidential primary to Atiku and had hoped to become his running mate, was deeply aggrieved by the decision.

The book revealed that Tinubu, sensing an opportunity to exploit the growing divisions within the main opposition party, wasted no time in making his move.

According to the book, Tinubu contacted an associate of Wike and requested a meeting to explore the possibility of a political understanding ahead of the presidential election.

The book added that Tinubu wanted Senator Magnus Abe, then a member of the APC and a governorship hopeful in Rivers State, to attend the meeting.

However, Wike reportedly had one condition for any possible deal: APC must not sponsor a governorship candidate against his preferred successor in Rivers State.

The book also revealed that Abe, who was interested in becoming governor, was uncomfortable with any arrangement that would effectively sacrifice his governorship ambition.

Despite that, the book revealed that the initial exploratory meeting between Tinubu and Wike's representative went ahead in June 2022 at the Lagos House in Abuja.

According to the book, the meeting marked the beginning of a series of behind-the-scenes political engagements that would run alongside the increasingly bitter public confrontation between Wike and Atiku.

Following the initial contact, Wike and his political associates took direct control of the negotiations with Tinubu's camp.

The book further revealed that an expanded team involving representatives of both sides was subsequently constituted, with regular meetings and strategy sessions taking place as the presidential election approached.

All the while, the book noted, Wike continued his political brinkmanship with Atiku, leaving the PDP presidential candidate facing a crisis that would dominate much of his campaign.

Kolawole wrote that Wike understood that fighting Atiku alone would limit the damage largely to Rivers State, adding that in order to make the rebellion a national problem for the PDP, he needed powerful allies.

According to the book, Wike found allies in four other PDP governors: Mr Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Mr Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The five governors became known as the G-5, a formidable bloc of aggrieved governors whose activities would constitute one of the biggest obstacles to Atiku's presidential ambition.

Two northern PDP governors, Mr Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, had initially associated with the group but eventually distanced themselves, possibly because of political sentiments within the northern wing of the party.

Among the southern PDP governors, Mr Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Senator Douye Diri of Bayelsa State remained on Atiku's side.

Emmanuel, who had also contested the PDP presidential primary, supported Atiku after his defeat and briefly entertained hopes of becoming his running mate.

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With the G-5 in place, the dispute became a major confrontation that affected the PDP's electoral fortunes across several states.

The new book also revealed that while negotiations with Tinubu's camp continued away from public view, Wike and his allies launched a relentless public campaign against Atiku.

According to the book, their strategy was to keep the PDP presidential candidate under pressure, question his candidacy on the grounds of power rotation and undermine his appeal, particularly among southern voters.

The G-5 repeatedly argued that it would be unjust for another northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who was completing eight years in office.

For Tinubu, the unfolding crisis presented an opportunity to benefit from divisions within the opposition without having to wage the entire political battle himself.

And while Atiku struggled to contain the rebellion within his party, the APC presidential candidate had already opened a channel of communication with the man at the centre of it.