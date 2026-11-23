Abuja — The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rescue Movement, a coalition of founding members of the APC has warned that President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid could face serious challenges if the party fails to urgently address its deepening internal crises.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, its National Coordinator, Abdullahi Katsina, said the ruling APC risks losing over three million potential votes arising from growing dissatisfaction among aspirants, neglected founding members and loyal supporters.

The group expressed deep concern over persistent divisions, particularly within the National Working Committee (NWC), leadership shortcomings and the continued neglect of founding members and loyal stakeholders.

It added that between 13 and 17 states were experiencing varying degrees of internal disagreements capable of weakening party structures, discouraging loyal members and creating opportunities for the opposition.

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It stressed that the potential loss involves over 1,000 aggrieved political aspirants who felt sidelined or unfairly treated; more than 100,000 founding members who believe they had been neglected despite their sacrifices.

The group pointed out that the economic hardship confronting Nigerians, combined with neglect of aggrieved members, was creating an increasingly challenging political atmosphere for the ruling party.

It flagged the emerging "ba ma yi" slogan, reportedly gaining attention at campaign gatherings across the country, as a serious warning signal that should not be dismissed.

It said: "The APC cannot effectively confront a united opposition while struggling with unresolved internal divisions.

"We should not continue to prioritise political rallies and public endorsements while neglecting the very people who built this party and worked tirelessly for its electoral victories."

The group said the possibility of losing over three million votes through preventable disagreements should be treated seriously by every responsible stakeholder.

It noted: "We are not enemies of the APC. We are concerned stakeholders on a rescue mission. Our warning is born out of genuine concern for the survival of our party and the political future of its members.

"Over three million potential votes must not be sacrificed on the altar of internal disagreements, exclusion and avoidable leadership failures."