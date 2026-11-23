Abuja — DUBAWA, a fact-checking and media literacy initiative of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), has partnered with TikTok to strengthen efforts to combat misinformation and AI-generated content ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

The collaboration is aimed at equipping Nigerians with the skills to identify manipulated content, verify information and distinguish credible reports from misleading narratives during the election period.

The partnership forms part of TikTok's election integrity measures announced on November 16, 2026, to promote access to reliable electoral information and help users recognise deceptive content.

Under the arrangement, DUBAWA will provide educational videos for TikTok's in-app Election Centre, developed in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

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The videos will educate users on how misinformation spreads, how to identify manipulated content and how artificial intelligence can be used to generate misleading information.

The Election Centre will also provide information on voting procedures and other electoral matters to help Nigerians access credible information as political activities gather momentum ahead of the polls.

Speaking on the partnership, Executive Director of CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, said the initiative builds on DUBAWA's longstanding commitment to strengthening media literacy across West Africa.

He said elections were increasingly shaped by information circulating online, making it necessary for citizens to develop the skills to distinguish credible information from misleading content.

Babatunde said DUBAWA had spent years working with communities across West Africa to strengthen media literacy and counter misinformation, adding that the partnership would extend these efforts to more Nigerians.

He said the collaboration would help citizens recognise manipulated content, question information encountered online and make informed decisions as the country prepares for the 2027 elections.

The partnership comes amid growing concerns over the potential use of misinformation, impersonation and AI-generated content to influence political conversations and public perceptions during elections.

As part of its preparations, TikTok has established a dedicated Nigerian elections taskforce comprising cybersecurity, misinformation and integrity teams.

The platform has also announced measures to tackle deceptive behaviour, misleading AI-generated content and false information about voting procedures.

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For DUBAWA, the partnership represents an opportunity to expand its media literacy interventions across digital platforms where Nigerians increasingly access and share political information.

The organisation has worked with journalists, educators, students and communities across West Africa to strengthen verification skills and promote responsible information sharing.