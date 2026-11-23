The TREM founder and spiritual mentor to Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya urged members to reject factional loyalties and protect the church amid its leadership dispute.

Thirty-four years after installing Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya as the founding pastors of Fountain of Life Church, Bishop Mike Okonkwo returned to its pulpit on Sunday as the ministry confronted its most consequential leadership crisis.

Mr Okonkwo, founder and presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), urged the congregation not to align with Jimmy Odukoya, his sister Tolu or the members of the board of trustees challenging Jimmy's leadership.

His intervention followed days of competing statements, disputed succession claims and court actions over who has the authority to lead the church.

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A 34-year relationship

Mr Okonkwo and his wife, Peace, were spiritual mentors to Taiwo and Bimbo when the couple worshipped at TREM's Akoka branch.

The Okonkwos installed them when Fountain of Life Church was established in 1992.

Mr Okonkwo maintained a close relationship with the couple and was widely regarded as Taiwo's spiritual father and mentor. He also became known within Fountain of Life as the church's spiritual grandfather.

Thirty-one years after installing its founders, he returned in September 2023 to preside over the installation of Jimmy as senior pastor and Tolu as associate pastor following Taiwo's death.

That history set the stage for his appearance on Sunday and his insistence that he could not remain detached from the church's difficulties.

'Not for Tolu, Jimmy or board'

Preaching a sermon titled The Glory of the Church, Mr Okonkwo warned members not to reduce the dispute to a contest between personalities.

"Every one of us, from A to Z, from myself downwards, should know: you are not for Tolu or for Jimmy or for the board," he said.

"None of them died for you. The church is not a political party."

The bishop said the church belonged to God and warned worshippers against becoming instruments for its destruction.

"We must be careful so that none of us will be an instrument of destroying the church of Christ," he said.

Mr Okonkwo did not endorse either side in the leadership dispute. Instead, he asked the congregation to place the survival and unity of the church above factional loyalties.

'Holy Spirit sent me'

Mr Okonkwo said his appearance was unplanned and followed what he described as an instruction from the Holy Spirit at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

TREM's flagship conference was scheduled to begin later that day, but he said he felt compelled to visit Fountain of Life.

"The Holy Spirit said to me, 'Son, go to the Fountain and bless them.' That is why I am here," he said.

He recalled the traumatic period following Taiwo's death in August 2023 and the responsibility he assumed to address the congregation.

Mr Okonkwo said the best way to honour the late pastor's sacrifices was to ensure his ministry survived and continued to grow.

"I told you that day that Fountain will never die," he said.

"No matter the trial, no matter the temptation, this is a work that is solidly laid. Prices have been paid. Life has been lost. There is no power of hell that will destroy this work."

'Battered' on social media

Mr Okonkwo acknowledged the public controversy generated by the dispute, saying the church had been "literally battered on social media" over the preceding weeks.

"There is nothing that has not been said, both the ones that are true and the ones that are not true," he said.

The cleric said he had received telephone calls from people asking why he had not publicly intervened.

"You can't separate me from the Fountain. It's not possible," he said.

"It is a covenant that God himself created. What happens to the Fountain affects me. So don't think that I'm just aloof."

He urged members to remain calm and avoid reacting to every allegation surrounding the crisis.

"Fountaineers, you need to chill. This is the time. Let God perfect what he has started," he said.

Using a football match as an analogy, Mr Okonkwo said an unfavourable score before the end of a game did not determine its final result.

"The devil may have scored a number, but the final whistle is yet to come," he said.

He predicted that the church would recover from the dispute and surpass its accomplishments under its late founder.

"This church is going to do seven times much more than where Taiwo left it," he said.

"We will build this church. Together, we will build this church. I will not be a destroyer."

Disputed succession

The leadership crisis became public after a group of trustees announced that Jimmy was no longer recognised as the church's senior pastor.

The trustees said his appointment in September 2023 was made without access to a succession video purportedly recorded by Taiwo in December 2021.

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In the recording, the late founder was heard naming Adekunle Areogun as his preferred successor and assigning Jimmy responsibilities relating to administration and the youth church.

The trustees subsequently appointed Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader.

Jimmy and those supporting his leadership rejected the announcement, insisting that his appointment was unanimously approved and constitutionally valid.

The dispute later moved to court, with the trustees announcing that the Lagos State High Court had restrained Jimmy from presenting himself as the church's senior pastor and spiritual head and from interfering with its governance.

Jimmy, who attended Sunday's service and received a rousing welcome, told the congregation that he had heard about the court order but had not been formally served.

"I have not been served, but I heard," he said.

He has also approached the Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge his removal, naming Tolu and seven others as respondents.

Sunday's service was held under heavy police presence. A PREMIUM TIMES reporter counted 10 police patrol vans around the church premises, while worshippers were thoroughly searched before entering the auditorium.