press release

The council said the various interventions reflected the Tinubu administration's commitment to making agriculture a major driver of economic growth, food security and job creation.

President Bola Tinubu's administration has committed ₦450 billion to agricultural financing programmes to strengthen food security, increase domestic food production, and improve the productivity of smallholder farmers across Nigeria.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Dele Alake.

According to the statement, the intervention, implemented through the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), has reached more than 500,000 smallholder farmers across 16 states, including over 70,000 women.

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It added that President Tinubu had also approved a ₦1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture to expand access to agricultural financing and support the cultivation of 500,000 hectares of farmland under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The council said the government's interventions went beyond providing loans to farmers to include access to quality seeds, fertilisers, mechanisation, irrigation, storage facilities and commodity markets.

It said the Renewed Hope Smallholder Support and Value Chain Fund, valued at ₦250 billion, provides financing through Farmer Aggregation Companies responsible for farmer registration, input distribution, extension services and market linkages.

Under the programme, approximately 2.5 million bags of fertiliser and 300,000 bags of certified seeds have been distributed, while the initiative targets two million farmers and more than 10 million bags of fertiliser.

The statement identified Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe and Bauchi among the states benefiting from the intervention.

It also said the Bank of Agriculture is implementing a ₦200 billion Guaranteed Minimum Price Programme to protect farmers against market uncertainties and distress sales.

Under the programme, the bank has procured approximately 170,000 metric tonnes of maize, rice, sorghum and cassava to strengthen commodity markets.

On interventions targeting specific agricultural value chains, the council highlighted the Onion Financing Programme, developed in partnership with the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), which represents more than 11,800 onion farmers.

The scheme is designed to provide farmers with improved seeds and fertilisers, support processors with commodity purchase funds and facilitate the development of storage and solar-powered cooling facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

Under the financing arrangement, cooperatives will contribute 30 per cent of their input costs, while the Bank of Agriculture will provide the remaining 70 per cent.

On the proposed ₦1.5 trillion recapitalisation, the council said the initiative would strengthen the bank's capacity to provide affordable financing to farmers, agricultural cooperatives, processors, aggregators and other businesses across the agricultural value chain.

It added that the recapitalisation would enable the bank to support large-scale agricultural investments, expand its reach to underserved farming communities and mobilise additional resources for domestic food production.

The statement also listed other interventions targeting farmers, women and young people, including dry-season farming financing, mechanisation, ginger recovery, women's cooperative financing and commercial poultry production.

Under the dry-season farming programme, the bank is working with the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria to develop a pipeline targeting 400,000 farmers for the 2026 farming cycle.

The initiative covers 120,000 hectares of wheat cultivation and an additional 300,000 hectares for rice, maize, sorghum, millet, cassava and soybeans.

Similarly, the Nigeria Ginger Recovery Programme has supported 3,200 farmers in Kachia, Kaduna State, with blight-free seeds and recovered more than 9,000 bags for multiplication. The programme is also planning an expansion across 20,000 hectares in 16 states.

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The bank is further targeting at least 50,000 women nationwide through insured cooperative production financing at nine per cent, in partnership with the Federal Ministries of Women Affairs and Agriculture.

On agricultural mechanisation, the council said 1,571 tractors had been deployed to 23 states under the Renewed Hope National Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.

The tractors are expected to facilitate the mechanisation of 1.2 million hectares of farmland, with farming communities accessing the equipment through qualified Mechanisation Service Providers.

It also disclosed that a ₦385 billion productive-use-of-electricity programme would provide 44,000 electric cargo tricycles and 100,000 solar-powered irrigation pumps, targeting 500,000 farming families.

The council said the various interventions reflected the Tinubu administration's commitment to making agriculture a major driver of economic growth, food security and job creation.