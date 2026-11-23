press release

Modupe Uchegbulam, who died at 65 after a protracted illness, is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Amanze Uchegbulam, a former vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has lost his wife Modupe.

Mrs Uchegbulam died on Wednesday, 18 November, at a hospital in Lagos after a protracted illness. She was 65.

Her son, Amanze Uchegbulam Jr., who confirmed the death, said she passed away surrounded by her children.

In a family statement, Mr Uchegbulam Jr. said the family was mourning the loss of a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

"With profound sorrow, but in humble submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Mrs Modupe Uchegbulam, on Wednesday, 18th November, 2026," he said.

He described her as a devoted mother and grandmother whose love, kindness and strength would remain in the hearts of her family.

"Though deeply missed, we are grateful to God for the beautiful life she lived and the precious memories she leaves behind," he added, quoting Psalm 116:15: "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints."

Mr Uchegbulam, her husband, is a former vice president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Board and former chairman of the Imo State Football Association.