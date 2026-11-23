Acting President Paul Mashatile has called on traditional leaders to work with government to unlock economic opportunities in rural communities, while strengthening efforts to tackle gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), crime and substance abuse.

Speaking at the South African Traditional Leaders Awards, held at Sun City in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality, North West, on Saturday evening, Mashatile said traditional leaders are important partners in building safer, cohesive, and economically active communities, given their influence and understanding of local needs.

SATLA is a national platform established to honour, recognise and celebrate the invaluable contribution of Traditional Leaders in preserving South Africa's heritage, strengthening communities and building a united South Africa.

The Acting President said government cannot address the challenges facing communities alone, and called for stronger partnerships with traditional institutions, faith-based organisations, law enforcement agencies, and other sectors of society.

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"Traditional Leaders must be among the strongest voices championing the safety and dignity of women and children, challenging harmful practices, promoting respect for human life and fostering a culture of accountability and responsibility," he said.

Mashatile also stressed that the preservation of culture and tradition must go hand in hand with protecting human dignity, adding that traditions must never be used to justify discrimination, violence, or the abuse of women and children.

Turning to rural economic development, he highlighted small, medium and micro enterprises as an important driver of local economic growth, particularly in rural areas.

He said traditional communities have considerable economic potential through their land, natural resources, agricultural opportunities, cultural heritage and tourism.

Agriculture, agro-processing, small industrial parks, tourism and other local enterprises are among the opportunities that can be developed to create sustainable livelihoods.

"Our objective is clear: no South African should be forced to leave their home, family and community simply to find economic opportunities elsewhere," he said.

Mashatile said traditional leaders, as custodians of communal land and trusted figures in their communities, are well positioned to champion local economic development, support emerging entrepreneurs, facilitate investment, and encourage young people to participate in productive economic activities.

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He also called on traditional leaders to ensure that communal land is used productively and that communities benefit meaningfully from investments taking place in their areas.

Mashatile reaffirmed government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for enterprise development, attracting investment, and unlocking the economic potential of rural communities.

"Traditional Leaders are indispensable partners in this mission because strong, stable and cohesive communities are the foundation upon which meaningful and inclusive development is built."

He said the awards should inspire traditional leaders to go beyond the ordinary, drive development, promote peace and leave their communities stronger than they found them.

"The legacy of a Traditional Leader must be seen in the opportunities created for young people, the protection afforded to women and children, the unity fostered among communities and the dignity restored to those who have been left behind," Mashatile said.