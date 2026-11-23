The Federal Government has stated that lasting peace requires dismantling the criminal economies that finance insurgency, including kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, cattle rustling and illicit arms trafficking.

Speaking at the third edition of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum, held at the European Parliament in Brussels, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), stressed that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) and security agencies are actively tracing illicit financial flows, prosecuting criminal facilitators and securing national borders to disrupt terrorist supply chains.

The minister also reiterated the government's commitment to a comprehensive, multi-dimensional strategy to prevent and counter terrorism, while calling for stronger intelligence, technological and operational partnerships with the European Union (EU) and regional allies.

General Musa further reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to collective regional security through the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad Basin, ECOWAS, the African Union (AU) and international initiatives such as the West Africa Police Information System (WAPIS).

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Outlining Nigeria's counter-terrorism strategy under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the minister noted that terrorism is a complex security challenge that exploits economic vulnerabilities, porous borders, local grievances and transnational organised crime.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, Nigeria, guided by its National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), has transitioned from a predominantly kinetic approach to a coordinated framework that integrates military operations, intelligence, law enforcement, community engagement and socio-economic interventions.

Addressing the evolving tactics of violent extremist groups, the minister highlighted Nigeria's proactive measures to counter the illicit use of drones, digital communications and satellite technologies.

"Through intelligence-led operations, advanced surveillance, unmanned aerial platforms and military artificial intelligence, the Armed Forces of Nigeria continue to degrade terrorist capabilities.

"Notably, in May 2026, troops of Operation Hadin Kai successfully intercepted more than 400 Starlink communication devices linked to terrorist networks in the North-East," the statement said.

Beyond operational interceptions, Musa said the ministry is actively promoting indigenous defence innovation through research and private-sector partnerships, while seeking closer collaboration with the EU in counter-drone technologies, digital forensics and satellite intelligence.

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The minister stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain strictly bound by national laws and international humanitarian law, prioritising civilian protection, due process in the prosecution of suspects, and structured rehabilitation and reintegration pathways for eligible former combatants through initiatives such as Operation SAFE CORRIDOR.

The Schuman Security and Defence Forum provides a platform for high-level dialogue on international peace, security and defence issues.

It brings together defence ministers from partner countries and EU Member States, representatives of international organisations and leading think tanks.