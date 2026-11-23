Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described the withdrawal claim as false, insisting that he remained in the contest for the 16 January 2027 election.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied withdrawing from the 2027 presidential race after a coalition of groups that previously supported him endorsed Peter Obi's Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

Atiku, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, described the withdrawal claim as false, insisting that he remained in the contest for the 16 January 2027 election.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, he said no organisation claiming to represent his supporters had the authority to withdraw him from the election.

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"Putting my name on a placard does not make someone my supporter. Putting a lie in that person's mouth does not make it my decision," he said.

His reaction followed an announcement by the Coalition of Atiku Support Groups Initiative, which declared support for the NDC presidential ticket of Mr Obi, a former Anambra State governor, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The coalition announced its decision at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, according to Daily Post, which cited a video of the event shared by Channels Television.

The group said its endorsement followed a review of Nigeria's political situation, the principle of regional power rotation, under which political power is expected to alternate between the North and South, and the need for opposition cooperation.

The announcement, as reported, expressed the coalition's support for another presidential ticket. It did not establish that Mr Atiku had personally withdrawn from the election.

The group's position is not new.

On 8 May 2026, its national coordinator, Obinna Okorie, urged Mr Atiku to support Mr Obi during a meeting in Abuja involving representatives of the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements.

According to THE PUNCH, Mr Okorie said the coalition had supported the former vice president since 2019 but believed the political circumstances favoured backing Mr Obi.

Atiku says withdrawal claim serves Tinubu

Responding to the latest controversy, Atiku accused those circulating the withdrawal claim of serving the political interests of President Bola Tinubu.

"Any party promoting the lie that I have stepped down is doing Tinubu's work," he said.

He argued that the withdrawal narrative was intended to remove a political opponent from the race.

The former vice president, however, did not identify any individual or political party responsible for the alleged falsehood or provide evidence linking it to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also rejected suggestions that opposition cooperation required him to abandon his ambition.

"I do not need anyone to step down for me, and I am stepping down for no one," he said.

Atiku said his Affordable Life campaign, which promises measures to reduce the costs of fuel, electricity, food and transportation, would continue reaching communities across the country.

He urged his supporters to maintain their mobilisation efforts ahead of the election.

What the electoral law says

Under Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2026, a candidate seeking to withdraw must personally deliver a signed notice and affidavit to the sponsoring political party, which must forward the documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) no later than 90 days before polling.

For the 16 January 2027 presidential election, that statutory deadline fell on 18 October.

The provision does not establish a routine mechanism for a candidate to withdraw voluntarily after the deadline. Separate legal questions involving court orders, disqualification or the validity of a nomination are governed by other provisions of electoral law.

INEC's published final list of presidential candidates includes Atiku as the ADC candidate, with former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate.

The coalition's endorsement of Mr Obi therefore has a different political and legal significance from the formal withdrawal of a candidate.

Opposition cooperation talks

The disagreement comes amid discussions among opposition parties over possible cooperation against the APC in the forthcoming election.

The Coalition for Democracy, which includes the ADC, NDC and other opposition parties, had scheduled a summit for 23 November to formalise agreements on political cooperation and electoral reforms.

The meeting has been shifted to 30 November 2026 after participating parties requested the change to accommodate presidential candidates' and party leaders' campaign schedules.

Salihu Lukman, who announced the adjustment on behalf of the coalition, said participating parties would suspend their campaign activities on the day of the summit to enable their leaders to attend.

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The parties have not announced an agreement to field a common presidential candidate.

Separate dispute over ADC candidacy

Atiku's insistence on remaining in the race comes amid a separate legal dispute affecting his presidential nomination.

On 5 November, the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, invalidated the ADC leadership headed by former Senate President David Mark and decisions taken under its authority, including the process through which Mr Atiku emerged as the party's presidential candidate.

The ADC rejected the judgement and filed an appeal challenging the decision. It has also sought to prevent INEC from altering its leadership and candidate records while further judicial proceedings continue.

The court dispute concerns the legality of the party's leadership and nomination process, rather than any voluntary decision by Atiku to abandon his presidential ambition.

Sunday's statement reaffirmed his intention to continue campaigning but did not resolve the outstanding legal questions surrounding his nomination.

"No fabricated headline can withdraw me from an election I intend to win," he said.