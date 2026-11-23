Nairobi — Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to commit to declaring presidential election results by the morning of August 11, 2027, while demanding clarity on the future of voter registration ahead of the expiry of its technology contract.

Kalonzo also renewed pressure on IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon to address opposition concerns over the voters' register, results transmission and electoral technology, warning that the opposition would not endorse an election process it considers unprepared or lacking independence.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Mbaikini in Wamunyu Ward, Mwala Constituency, Machakos County, on Sunday, November 22, Kalonzo defended the opposition's decision to walk out of a stakeholders' meeting with the electoral commission on Thursday.

He said the opposition had attended the meeting in good faith but left after finding what he described as an unprepared and insufficiently independent commission.

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"We went in good faith on Thursday, and we found no independent, impartial, and prepared commission. We will not lend our names to a bungled election," Kalonzo said.

His remarks followed Ethekon's Friday response to the walkout, in which the IEBC chairperson said abandoning the meeting would not resolve the concerns raised by political parties. Ethekon maintained that the opposition had left before the Commission made its presentation and invited stakeholders to submit written proposals.

Kalonzo, however, accused the commission of failing to acknowledge previous submissions from the opposition, insisting that its latest statement did not address their concerns.

"You have our letters. Detailed, written, and submitted, and you never acknowledged them. Your statement did not answer our demands on the voters' register, results transmission, and technology," he said.

The Wiper leader insisted that every vote must be counted at the polling station, openly verified and declared as cast, arguing that the process should not take several days before a presidential winner is announced.

He challenged the commission to ensure presidential results are declared by the morning of August 11, 2027, a day after the scheduled August 10 General Election.

"Declare the results by the morning of August 11. It is not rocket science. Brazil counts well over a hundred million votes and knows its winner that night. India counts nearly a billion and finishes in a day. Kenya has about 22 million voters. What is the problem?" he posed.

Kalonzo outlined several demands he wants the IEBC to address before the opposition resumes engagement with the commission.

He called on Ethekon to immediately publish an agenda for future consultations, prioritising an audit of the voters' register, constituency-level results and electoral technology.

He also demanded an explanation of how voter registration would continue after the expiry of the Smartmatic technology contract on Tuesday, November 24.

"Before the Smartmatic contract expires on Tuesday, tell Kenyans how registration will continue," he said.

Kalonzo added that the opposition was prepared to return to the negotiating table if the commission addressed the concerns and conducted the discussions publicly.

"Do that, and we will sit with the Commission in public," he stated.

The Wiper leader further revealed that the opposition had prepared a draft IEBC Amendment Bill aimed at ensuring presidential election results are available by the morning after voting.

The Smartmatic contract's impending expiry has emerged as a key concern in the wider debate over the commission's preparedness, particularly amid legal challenges affecting the procurement of replacement election technology. The Standard+1

The opposition leader also criticised President William Ruto's latest State of the Nation Address, describing it as the President's fourth and last address before the 2027 General Election.

He accused the Head of State of focusing on infrastructure achievements while failing to address concerns surrounding alleged abductions and enforced disappearances.

"He counted kilometres. Kenya counted the missing. A State of the Nation Address that cannot say the word 'abduction' is a progress report for a construction company," Kalonzo said.

He questioned the government's response to families whose relatives have allegedly been abducted, arguing that many parents were still seeking answers about the whereabouts of their children.

"When the history of these four years is written, it will not be written from that speech. It will be written from the files in the mortuary and from the parents who had to bury and report missing their children," he added.

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Kalonzo also appealed to the African Inland Church (AIC) leadership to reject donations and Harambee contributions he suggested were drawn from public funds.

He cited the Catholic and Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), urging AIC to adopt a similar position on contributions from public officials.

"Ask the question: this is your salary. How can you donate Sh5 million at one event? Rudishia hiyo pesa," he told the congregation.

The church service was attended by Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene, Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi and Senator Agnes Kavindu.

Others present included Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu, Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe, Wiper Chairman Jamleck Kamau and party spokesperson Ndegwa Njiru.

The remarks come as political parties intensify their engagements with the IEBC over electoral reforms, voter registration and preparations for the August 2027 General Election.