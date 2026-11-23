Nairobi — President William Ruto has sent a condolence message to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following the death of former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, describing her as a trailblazing stateswoman and champion of gender equality.

In a condolence letter, Ruto conveyed Kenya's sympathies to the South African government, the bereaved family and the people of South Africa following Mlambo-Ngcuka's death on Friday.

"On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Kenya and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, and through you, to the bereaved family and friends, the Government and the great People of the Republic of South Africa," Ruto wrote.

The President described Mlambo-Ngcuka as a reformist and champion of women's rights, leadership, equality and peace, highlighting her contribution to South Africa's political transformation and public service.

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He noted that before becoming a Cabinet Minister and eventually Deputy President, she fought against apartheid and played a role in ensuring gender rights were enshrined in South Africa's post-apartheid Constitution.

Ruto also recognised her contribution to reforms in South Africa's economic and mining sectors, saying she served her country with diligence and dedication.

Mlambo-Ngcuka also served as Executive Director of UN Women and United Nations Under-Secretary-General, where she championed initiatives aimed at advancing women's participation in leadership and international peacekeeping.

Ruto said she pushed for the eradication of harmful gender stereotypes and increased women's participation in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

At the continental level, he credited the former Deputy President with playing an instrumental role in brokering a peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict.

"South Africa, Africa and the world have lost a remarkable woman who gave her whole life for gender equality and peace," Ruto stated.

He further expressed Kenya's solidarity with the South African government and the Mlambo-Ngcuka family as they mourned her death.

"Kenya stands in solidarity with your Excellency, the Mlambo-Ngcuka family, the people and the Government of the Republic of South Africa as we mourn and honour the life of a pragmatic reformer, a trailblazing stateswoman, peacemaker and gender equality advocate," he said.

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Mlambo-Ngcuka served as South Africa's Deputy President from 2005 to 2008, becoming the first woman to hold the position. She later led UN Women from 2013 to 2021.