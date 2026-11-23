Nairobi — President William Ruto and his Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) counterpart Félix Tshisekedi have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations between the two countries following high-level talks in Oyo, Republic of the Congo.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Quadripartite Political Summit, where they committed to opening a new chapter in bilateral relations anchored on mutual trust, respect and cooperation.

In a statement following the meeting, Ruto said the two countries had agreed to work towards restoring diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level, alongside resuming the Joint Grand Commission for Cooperation.

The leaders also committed to strengthening regular diplomatic consultations as part of efforts to rebuild relations and enhance engagement between Nairobi and Kinshasa.

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The agreement further covers expanded cooperation in trade, economic development, security and culture, with both countries seeking to strengthen their economic and diplomatic engagement.

Ruto said the two leaders had also agreed to work together in advancing regional peace, stability and integration, emphasising dialogue and peaceful resolution of differences.

The meeting comes after a period of strained relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa, with diplomatic tensions affecting bilateral engagement over the past several years. The EastAfrican+1

The summit was convened by Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso, who facilitated the discussions, while Togo's President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, participated in his capacity as the African Union mediator.

Ruto thanked the two leaders for facilitating the talks, reaffirming Kenya's commitment to diplomatic dialogue, regional partnerships and African-led solutions to challenges facing the continent.

The renewed engagement is expected to provide a framework for rebuilding trust between Kenya and the DRC while strengthening cooperation on shared economic and security interests.