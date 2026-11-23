Nairobi — Ride-hailing and taxi operators could pay up to Sh250 for every completed trip to and from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under new charges proposed by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

The proposed fees, contained in KAA's 2026 Commercial Charges Order, set charges of between Sh150 and Sh250 per completed trip at JKIA, depending on the applicable category.

KAA says the proposed charges are intended to strengthen revenue collection, align its commercial arrangements with prevailing market conditions and support infrastructure investment. The authority also cites differences in airport traffic and commercial potential.

At Moi International Airport in Mombasa, operators would pay Sh150 per completed trip, while those serving Wilson Airport in Nairobi would be charged Sh100.

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The proposed fee for Eldoret and Kisumu international airports, as well as Malindi, Ukunda, Wajir, Isiolo, Manda, Nanyuki and Lokichogio airports, is Sh100 per completed trip.

Other airports and airstrips managed by KAA would attract a charge of Sh25 per completed trip.

The draft order also proposes annual operating permit fees for coach and shuttle operators providing transport services at airports managed by the authority.

Operators at JKIA would pay Sh250,000 annually, while those serving Moi International Airport would be charged Sh150,000.

The proposed annual permit fee for Wilson Airport is Sh100,000, while operators at Eldoret and Kisumu international airports would pay Sh75,000.

Those operating at Malindi, Ukunda, Wajir, Isiolo, Manda, Nanyuki and Lokichogio airports would pay Sh50,000 annually. Operators at other KAA-managed airports and airstrips would pay Sh25,000.