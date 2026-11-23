Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei has defended Kenya's relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warning against what he described as attempts by individuals in foreign capitals to create tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Sing'Oei said Kenya and the DRC shared deep historical, economic and security ties that should not be undermined by external narratives that disregard the realities of communities living across the region.

In a statement posted on X, the Foreign Affairs PS accused unnamed individuals of manufacturing insinuations about relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa, arguing that such efforts ignored the everyday interactions and shared interests of people in the region.

"There are manufacturers of innuendo against Kenya-DRC relations -- seated pretty in far away capitals, with little regard for the lived reality of people in the region. They must be stopped," he said.

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He emphasised that the relationship between the two countries was rooted in shared economic and social interests, with communities across the Great Lakes region maintaining close connections through trade, family ties and cross-border movement.

"Kenya and DRC are not abstractions on a map. We share deep connections, trade, security, and brotherhood. Our people cross, trade, marry, and build together daily -- from Goma to Bunia to Kinshasa to Nairobi," he said.

Sing'Oei further criticised individuals he accused of manufacturing tensions for social media attention, financial interests and foreign agendas, arguing that their narratives overlooked the realities of ordinary people living in the region.

"Those who manufacture tension from a distance, for clicks, for funding, for foreign agendas, do not know the market woman in Goma, the truck driver on the Northern Corridor, the mother in Ituri. Washindwe!" he added.

Sing'Oei's remarks come a day after President William Ruto and his DRC counterpart Félix Tshisekedi agreed to work towards restoring full diplomatic relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa.

The agreement was reached during the high-level Quadripartite Political Summit in Oyo, Republic of the Congo, on Sunday, November 22.

The two leaders committed to restoring diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level, resuming the Joint Grand Commission for Cooperation and strengthening regular diplomatic consultations.

They also agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, economic development, security and culture while working together to advance regional peace and stability. aa.com.tr+2

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The diplomatic rapprochement follows a prolonged period of strained relations between the two countries over disagreements linked to the security situation in eastern DRC.

Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso facilitated the summit, while Togo's President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, participated in his capacity as African Union mediator.

Sing'Oei's statement signals Kenya's emphasis on rebuilding bilateral trust and protecting the economic, diplomatic and social connections linking the two countries.