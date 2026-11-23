FOR the past 10 years, Southern Africa's parliaments have passed model laws, issued declarations, but they have had no power to enforce any one of them.

This week's 59th Plenary Assembly in Ezulwini matters more than its theme suggests.

Behind the debate on child marriage is a bigger fight: "turning the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a fully-fledged SADC Parliament, with real legislative teeth."

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And Zimbabwe's Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, is leading that final push.

As chairperson of the Strategic Lobby Team of six SADC PF Speakers, Mudenda has been tasked with taking the transformation over the line.

The Prime minister of Eswatini, Russell Mmiso Dlamini, who officially opened the session on Saturday at Ezulwini Palazzo on behalf of King Mswati III, reaffirmed Eswatini's commitment to that transformation.

Fourteen member parliaments are represented at the session, which runs from 20 to 27 November.

The timing is deliberate. Ten years ago, in this same town, the Forum adopted the Model Law on Eradicating Child Marriage. Dlamini asked the uncomfortable question that has haunted the Forum ever since:

"What protection has reached the child? What barriers remain? What must we now do with greater urgency and determination?"

His answer was blunt: "Laws alone are not enough. Without a binding parliament, model laws depend on whether each country feels like domesticating them."

Dlamini described eradicating child marriage as "a legal responsibility, a moral imperative and a necessity for sustainable development," and identified poverty as a powerful driver, calling for social protection, quality education and livelihood support, plus healthcare, legal assistance and continued schooling for children already in marriage.

"Physical development does not confer adulthood," he declared.

The session also exposed who is, and is not in the room where decisions are made.

Secretary General Boemo Sekgoma noted women constitute 34.7 percent of the 75 accredited members.

Youth representative Thembela Msibi was sharper, warning that youth unemployment has reached 62.5 percent in some member states, she demanded: "Nothing for us, without us!"

That is the test for Mudenda's lobby team.

If the new SADC Parliament is just the old Forum with a new name, Ezulwini will have produced another declaration.

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If it gets real powers, the next 10 years could look very different from the last ten.