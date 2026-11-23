In 2028, Cape Town will host the World Robot Olympiad Final. It will be the first time the event will be held on the African continent.

A Stellenbosch engineering student is developing a low-cost, discreet panic button from recycled vape parts to help students feel safer when walking alone.

The project shows how skills gained through the World Robot Olympiad can lead to practical innovation. Former participants say the competition inspired careers in engineering, computer science and medicine.

South Africa's WRO participation has grown from about 40 teams in 2010 to about 1,800 in 2025, and Cape Town will host the competition's International Final in 2028. This will be the first time it is hosted in Africa.

A third-year engineering student at Stellenbosch University is developing a low-cost panic button that could help students feel safer when walking alone or when they feel threatened.

Kayden Biernacki, a former learner at Parklands College in Cape Town, adapted parts from old rechargeable disposable vapes, adding a microcontroller and iBeacon technology, to create a discreet device that can trigger an alarm and alert someone nearby when activated.

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"It's very common in engineering to not reinvent the wheel but use something someone's already made and just slightly modify it," Biernacki said. "It just so happens that a vape actually is quite a discreet method of triggering an alarm that doesn't look like someone's pressing a panic button."

This project is one example of how skills developed through the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) can translate into practical applications beyond the competition. The global nonprofit runs youth robotics competitions in more than 95 countries. Since WRO launched in South Africa in 2010, the number of participating teams has grown from about 40 to about 1,800 in 2025.

In 2028, Cape Town will host the WRO International Final, the first time the event will be held on the African continent.

Biernacki's interest in robotics began in grades 6 and 7, when he started competing in WRO. He qualified for the international final in 2018 and 2019, travelling to Thailand and Hungary.

He said the experience helped him fall in love with robotics and influenced his decision to pursue engineering. He is now working with Stellenbosch's Engineering Student Council to fund the first 100 panic buttons, which will be distributed to students for free.

Biernacki is among several former South African participants who say the competition influenced their career choices.

Elihle Zenzile, who represented South Africa at the 2022 International Final, credits the competition with helping shape his future. Now a third-year computer science student at the University of the Western Cape, he said WRO introduced him to programming and technology.

Zenzile was in grade 11 when he and his teammates from Sinenjongo High School won their category at the national competition in Johannesburg, earning them a place at the international final in Germany.

Remembering the competition, Zenzile said his two teammates didn't think they would make it, but he told them: "No, boys. This is ours. We're destined to be here. This is our time."

His confidence paid off. The team went on to represent South Africa in Germany, where Zenzile travelled abroad for the first time.

Zenzile, who grew up in Atlantis, said the victory made the long practise hours at Parklands College, commutes from his home to the school in Milnerton and late-night homework while waiting for transport, worthwhile.

For other participants, the skills have proved useful beyond engineering and technology.

Imrah Salie, a second-year medical student at the University of Cape Town, competed at the International Final in Thailand in 2018 when she was in grade 6.

The former Parklands College learner said the problem-solving skills she developed through WRO are useful in her studies, particularly when assessing patients and making diagnoses.

"It was taking the same sort of skill, problem solving, and saying, 'here's a symptom, here's another symptom, here's a sign,"' she said. "Making that diagnosis, and then actually being able to help someone with it."

She said the trip was also unforgettable. "It was so amazing to get to go there, not just for the competition, but also to just see a different part of the world. If I could recommend it to anyone, I would."

Eugenio Nuwegeld, a grade 12 learner at Carnarvon High School in the Northern Cape, represents the next generation of participants. He learned Python through WRO, which requires participants to program autonomous robots, and hopes to study computer science after matric.

His team competed in Slovenia last year. "What I learned from Python also gives me a foundation on how to understand the basics when I'm going to study at university," he said.

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Eric Hodana has coached WRO teams for the past ten years. He worked as a robotics facilitator at Parklands College for several years and is now a STEAM teacher at Ubuntu pathways in Gqeberha.

"For a long time, as South Africans, we've been consumers of many things. WRO allows the learners to realise that they can be engineers that can build cars, planes, drones and design their own things.

"Later in life we can then manufacture and sell to other countries and other people, so that we stop being only consumers and become creators," he said.

Hodana said many of the learners he has trained over the years didn't necessarily come from households or communities where they were exposed to experts or people in these careers. "They only see them in movies," he said.

"There's quite a lot of soft skills you learn when participating in WRO. One of them being able to communicate with people who are not necessarily in your social class, or from a different area, or someone who speaks a different language." He also spoke fondly about some of his past learners, and how many of them have gone into science and technology related studies.