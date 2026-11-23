The Ministry of Defence has come under criticism for using its official X handle to publicise the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rallies for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

The ministry posted on November 21 that the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), inspected the APC rally venue in Ibadan, Oyo State, ahead of the event.

It said Musa assessed security arrangements, crowd management and infrastructure at the venue.

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The post reads, "The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid is scheduled to take place this Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State.

"As preparations peak, the Honourable Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), OFR, Friday night conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the venue as part of strategic preparations ahead of the upcoming presidential campaign rally in the state.

"During the visit, General Musa toured the premises and surrounding perimeters to evaluate security readiness, crowd management logistics, and overall infrastructural preparedness."

The President and other APC stalwarts attended the rally on Saturday, where Tinubu used the occasion to canvass support for the party.

The post, which has since been deleted, drew criticism from those who questioned using an official government platform to publicise a partisan political event.

Critics argued that the minister's attendance was a personal political engagement and should not have been promoted through the ministry's official communication channels, which they said must remain professional and non-partisan.

The controversy followed a similar post by the ministry on November 14, publicising Musa's attendance at the APC presidential rally in Jos, Plateau State.

It read: "The Honourable Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), OFR, today joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Jos New Stadium in Plateau State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central presidential campaign rally.

"The high-profile political gathering drew party leaders, governors, and thousands of supporters from across the geopolitical zone ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"General Musa stood alongside national party stakeholders and administration officials as President Tinubu rallied support for the party's agenda."

Atiku: Act compromises neutrality

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said that while providing security for a President's visit is a legitimate responsibility, "turning the Ministry's official platform into a publicity outlet for his re-election campaign compromises the institutional neutrality Nigerians should expect".

Atiku, in a statement by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, called on the Minister of Defence to ensure that partisan campaign publicity is removed from the ministry's platforms and to maintain a clear boundary between official state responsibilities and party activities.

"Why should the Ministry of Defence's official Facebook page and X handle publicise an APC presidential campaign rally for Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid?" Ibe queried.

"This raises serious questions about the use of a public institution's communications platform for partisan purposes.

"Providing security for a President's visit is a legitimate responsibility. Turning the Ministry's official platform into a publicity outlet for his re-election campaign compromises the institutional neutrality Nigerians should expect."

He noted that the Ministry of Defence is funded by taxpayers of every political persuasion, adding that citizens facing insecurity deserve information about efforts to protect their communities.

"What confidence should opposition parties and voters have in the impartiality of state institutions when an official defence platform carries publicity for the ruling party's campaign?

"The Minister should explain this publication, ensure that partisan campaign publicity is removed, and maintain a clear boundary between official responsibilities and party activities," he said.

Ministry's partisanship may undermine 2027 polls - Experts

A Professor of Political Science at the University of Ilorin and President of the Nigerian Society of International Affairs (NSIA), Prof. Hassan Saliu, said the defence ministry's alleged promotion of President Tinubu's campaign rally could create the impression that the institution was partisan rather than a neutral agency.

Saliu said the ministry was a national institution expected to serve every Nigerian, irrespective of political affiliation or the outcome of an election.

He said, "It means that they are part of the process, not as a neutral umpire, but as an institution with vested interest."

He said the development had far-reaching implications, including the possibility of opposition parties and voters interpreting the ministry's action as an indication of its preference for the ruling party.

Saliu, who noted that there had been an ongoing debate over the military's involvement in elections, said the alleged action of the defence ministry could further heighten concerns about the role of security agencies in the 2027 electoral process.

He urged political parties and Nigerians to exercise restraint while continuing to raise concerns about the development.

Another political scientist, Dr Ayinde Mosadi, described the development as a source of deep concern.

He argued that the defence minister's presence at the APC presidential campaign rally, alongside the ministry's publicity for the event, blurred the distinction between the state and the ruling party.

Mosadi said the Ministry of Defence was a national institution funded by taxpayers across political divides and constitutionally mandated to protect the country's territorial integrity.

"They are not to promote the activities of a political party," he said.

He identified three major implications of the development.

These, he noted, include the compromise of the perceived neutrality of security agencies, an uneven political playing field and the possible intimidation of opposition parties and voters.

He argued that the military's central role in election security made its neutrality particularly important, adding that the public could begin to question whether it would act impartially when called upon to provide security during the elections.

"Perception in elections is as important as reality. When the supervising ministry appears to be campaigning, the public will naturally ask: Can this military be neutral on election day?" he said.

Mosadi also argued that the publicity given to one party's campaign by a government institution could amount to an abuse of state resources and confer an undue advantage on the ruling party, which other political parties could not enjoy.

He said other parties did not have access to the Ministry of Defence's official communication platforms to publicise their political activities.

He further warned that the ministry's association with a political campaign could intimidate opposition supporters and discourage voter participation, given the institution's status as a symbol of state power and force.

"When voters see the Defence Minister inspecting a party's rally ground, many will interpret it as the military being behind that party. That alone can discourage voter turnout, suppress opposition mobilisation and erode trust in the electoral process," he said.

Drawing comparisons with other democracies, Mosadi cited restrictions under the United States' Hatch Act on partisan political activities by federal employees, while arguing that the British Armed Forces were expected to remain outside party politics.

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He called on the Presidency to reaffirm the neutrality of all ministries, departments and agencies ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Assembly to remind security agencies of their non-partisan responsibilities during the electoral process.

Mosadi said, "If we want free, fair and credible elections in 2027, the referee cannot be seen wearing the jersey of one of the teams."

Don't turn govt agencies into campaign tools - CSO

Comrade Debo Adeniran of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has criticised the alleged use of the defence ministry's social media handles to advance the political interests of the ruling party.

Adeniran said successive administrations had deployed state institutions and resources to promote their political interests, warning that the practice undermined fair competition and denied opposition parties a level playing field.

He said the present administration might have allowed government agencies to engage in such activities because politicians in power often exploit institutions under their control to project their influence and convince the public of their importance.

He said the electoral law does not permit the use of state institutions or public resources for partisan purposes, but successive governments have continued to exploit government structures to advance their political interests.

Adeniran called for stiffer penalties against public officials and politicians who misuse government agencies for political campaigns, saying existing laws should be strengthened and enforcement procedures clearly defined to deter offenders.

He warned that the perceived involvement of the defence ministry in defending the ruling party could raise doubts about the neutrality of other institutions, including the EFCC, ICPC and INEC, and urged authorities to ensure that government agencies remain impartial during elections.