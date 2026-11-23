At least 64 people have reportedly been killed in a reprisal attack by suspected vigilantes in Wawa and Gada Oli, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that the reprisal, which occurred on Saturday, followed an early morning attack by bandits on Lumman-Ba'are village.

During the attack, the village head, Mallam Bawa Muhammad, his wife and three of his children were killed.

A vigilante identified simply as Angulu was also reportedly killed during a gun duel with the attackers.

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The chairman of the Niger State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ardo Umar Lapai, said 64 Fulanis were killed in the reprisal attacks on Wawa and Gada Oli between Saturday and Sunday.

Lapai told journalists in Minna on Sunday that the 64 victims had been buried.

He called for urgent government intervention to address the security crisis in Borgu and Agwara local government areas.

He also alleged that Fulani communities in the affected areas had suffered cattle rustling, abductions and other attacks, insisting that the situation required urgent and decisive action.

A community leader in Wawa told Daily Trust that 38 victims were given a mass burial on Sunday morning in the community.

"After the early morning prayers on Saturday, bandits attacked Lumman-Ba'are, killing the village head, his wife and three of his children.

"They also set their bodies ablaze, burnt down his palace and destroyed his farm produce.

"Their intention was to burn down the entire village and force everyone to flee. That has been their usual practice," he said.

Another Wawa resident, who described the reprisal as "brutal", also confirmed that 38 people were buried on Sunday morning. He said the Emir of Borgu attended the burial.

How the reprisal unfolded

The community leader in Wawa told Daily Trust that the reprisal attacks on Fulani settlements in Wawa town and Gada Oli followed information allegedly given by one of the bandits captured during the attack on Lumman-Ba'are.

He said one of the attackers was killed during a gun duel with vigilantes, while another, who sustained gunshot wounds, was captured alive but later died.

He said the vigilantes claimed that during interrogation, the captured bandit told them that the attackers had come from Gada Oli, about 70 kilometres away, to attack Lumman-Ba'are.

"What led to the reprisal was that, during the gun duel with the bandits, one was killed while another was captured alive after sustaining bullet injuries.

"During interrogation, the captured bandit reportedly told the vigilantes that they came all the way from Gada Oli, about 70 kilometres away, to attack Lumman-Ba'are.

"Gada Oli is beyond Wawa town. Lumman-Ba'are is about 60 kilometres from Wawa, while Gada Oli is another 10 kilometres from Wawa.

"So, the vigilantes mobilised in large numbers and set out for Gada Oli to 'sanitise' the community.

"On their way to Gada Oli, they shot people they encountered until they reached the settlement. Since Wawa is along the route from Lumman-Ba'are to Gada Oli, the vigilantes also stopped there and killed people. There are several Fulani settlements in the area.

"The number of casualties I can confirm is 38 because I was among those who conducted the mass burial.

"We buried 38 people in Wawa, but I do not know how many were killed in Gada Oli. I was not part of the burial there, but people were also killed in that community.

"Of the 38 people we buried, only one was a woman, while the rest were men. A little girl was also severely injured and is currently receiving treatment at the New Bussa General Hospital," he said.

The Niger State Government on Saturday confirmed the attack on Lumman-Ba'are but had yet to comment on the reported reprisal killings in Wawa and Gada Oli as of the time of filing this report.

The state's Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Obed Nuhu Nana, in a statement, condemned the attack on Lumman-Ba'are and confirmed that five people, including the village head, Mallam Bawa Muhammad, were killed.

According to him, the attack occurred at about 5am on Saturday, November 21, 2026, when suspected armed men invaded the community amid lingering inter-communal tensions.

He said five other people sustained injuries and were evacuated to the General Hospital, New Bussa, for medical attention. Some houses were also set ablaze during the attack.

The state government described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable, particularly because of its devastating impact on innocent residents and the traditional institution.

Nuhu Nana said joint security teams had been deployed to the affected community, while efforts were being intensified to identify, track down and arrest those responsible for the attack.

"The Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led government assures residents that the security situation is receiving the necessary attention and that all measures are being taken in collaboration with relevant security agencies to prevent further attacks and restore lasting peace to the area.

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"Residents are urged to remain calm, avoid taking the law into their hands and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could assist ongoing investigations.

"Furthermore, the Niger State Government reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property and will not relent in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all residents, irrespective of ethnic, religious or communal affiliations," Nuhu Nana said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, also confirmed the attack on Lumman-Ba'are but promised to verify the report of reprisal killings in Wawa and Gada Oli.

Abiodun said five people were killed in the attack, adding that security operatives had been deployed to the area.

"On 21/11/2026 at about 5am, a report was received that suspected armed men invaded Lumman-Ba'are village in Borgu LGA and attacked the community, during which about five persons reportedly lost their lives.

"Joint security teams have been deployed to the location, while efforts to apprehend the suspected perpetrators are ongoing. Further developments will be communicated," he said.