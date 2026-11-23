A political support group, backed by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, the Tinubu Again Movement, has declared its intention to mobilise 20 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, alongside plans to roll out empowerment programmes for thousands of Nigerians.

The movement said its proposed interventions included start-up support for 20,000 beneficiaries, the distribution of 1,000 vehicles and motorcycles, and other forms of assistance expected to reach 100,000 people.

Speaking at its inauguration in Abuja, Matawalle expressed confidence that the group would achieve its target, saying it had put strategies in place to mobilise supporters across the country.

He said the movement was committed to securing Tinubu's re-election in 2027, insisting that its members were prepared to deliver the promised votes.

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Matawalle said the group was formed to promote the President's Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said had made significant contributions to infrastructure, transportation, agriculture, education, gas development, and economic empowerment.

In his remarks, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, also questioned the commitment of some opposition candidates, citing the absence of their children from political activities as a reason to doubt their confidence in those candidates.

Bello Matawalle served as the North-West Zonal Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.