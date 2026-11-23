The letter by Nura Ibrahim (Nura Press), dated November 19, 2026, appealing for reconciliation between the Katsina State Government and some national appointees from the state, deserves acknowledgement and thoughtful consideration.

First, I commend Nura Ibrahim for his concern for the unity, stability and electoral fortunes of the APC in Katsina State. His intervention reflects a genuine desire to see political differences resolved in the collective interest of the party and the state.

However, while appreciating the spirit and intentions behind his appeal, I consider it necessary to offer a different perspective on some of the comparisons and conclusions contained in his letter, particularly the reference to the political experiences of Zamfara, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

The fundamental issue is that the political circumstances in those states were substantially different from what is presently obtainable in Katsina. It is therefore important to examine the prevailing situation within its proper political context.

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In Zamfara, Rivers and, to some extent, Bayelsa, the crises were rooted in intense intra-party struggles over political nominations, competing interests and control of party structures. These disagreements directly affected the emergence and legitimacy of candidates, particularly those seeking the party's governorship ticket.

In Zamfara, for instance, conflicting primary elections and subsequent legal challenges eventually resulted in the Supreme Court's decision that cost the APC its electoral victory.

Katsina's situation, however, is a different ball game.

To the best of available public knowledge, the disagreement between the state government and some national appointees has not revolved around competing governorship nominations or the emergence of rival candidates for elective positions under the APC. Neither is there any known court action challenging the emergence or legitimacy of an APC candidate in the state.

Rather, the differences appear to centre more on political influence, access to the Presidency, federal appointments, distribution of opportunities and the perception of who has greater proximity to the centre of power in Abuja.

These are political and relationship-management issues which, although capable of generating tension within the party, do not automatically translate into the kind of legal and electoral complications witnessed in Zamfara.

It is therefore difficult to establish a direct connection between the present disagreement and the possibility of the APC losing an election through judicial intervention, as happened in Zamfara.

Perhaps a more fundamental dimension of the disagreement is the apparent ambition of the Abuja group to assume control of the presidential campaign structure in Katsina State.

The unfolding political developments suggest that the group has sought to create the impression, particularly before the Presidency, that the state government lacks the political capacity and grassroots mobilisation strength required to deliver Katsina State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

This perception has been reinforced by attempts to portray the state government in a negative light while presenting the Abuja group as a more dependable alternative for managing the President's electoral fortunes in the state.

In pursuit of this objective, parallel political structures have reportedly emerged, with mobilisation networks and political foot soldiers being assembled from within and outside Katsina State.

Rather than complementing the existing party structure and the state government's mobilisation machinery, these developments have tended to promote political competition and reinforce the narrative that the state government is incapable of delivering the required electoral support.

Whether this strategy has succeeded in convincing the Presidency or the wider public is a matter for public judgment. However, the unfolding realities on the ground provide a different perspective.

As the Tinubu/Dikko Re-election Campaign Council's mobilisation train moves from one local government to another across Katsina State, the level of organisation, grassroots participation and political enthusiasm witnessed so far suggest that the APC retains considerable mobilisation capacity within the state.

This mobilisation is being driven under the leadership of the state Governor/Presidential campaign coordinator, His Excellency, Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, CON, with the support of a dependable ally, the Director-General of the Campaign Council, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

More importantly, these developments reinforce a fundamental political truth: politics is ultimately local, not merely central.

Access to the Presidency, federal appointments and proximity to the corridors of power in Abuja are valuable political assets, but they cannot substitute for established grassroots structures, local political relationships and the ability to mobilise voters at the polling-unit level.

The Presidency will ultimately require votes from the people of Katsina, not merely endorsements from political appointees in Abuja.

Consequently, the most effective approach is not to undermine the existing political structure in the state but to strengthen it through genuine cooperation, complementary mobilisation and collective responsibility.

The presidential campaign should therefore be seen as a common political assignment rather than an arena for determining which group exercises greater influence over the President's electoral fortunes in Katsina.

If there is any immediate political consequence of the prevailing situation, it is perhaps the reluctance of some members of the so-called Abuja group to identify fully with the activities and political programmes of the state government, particularly its campaign and mobilisation efforts.

Their absence from certain government and party activities, the organisation of separate political meetings and the apparent reluctance to work collectively with the state leadership are developments that do little to promote party cohesion.

However, it is equally important to acknowledge that these developments have not, so far, significantly altered the visible political fortunes or mobilisation capacity of the APC in Katsina State.

The ongoing campaign activities led by the Governor across the state, particularly the extensive mobilisation tour covering local government areas and wards, have demonstrated considerable organisational capacity, popular participation and political momentum.

The campaign train has continued to move from one local government to another, attracting significant participation from party members, supporters and various interest groups.

This suggests that the party's grassroots structure remains active and that the disagreement, regrettable as it may be, has not paralysed its political machinery.

Nevertheless, this should not be interpreted as an argument for complacency or a reason to disregard the importance of wider political cooperation. Rather, it demonstrates that the party possesses an existing mobilisation structure which should be strengthened through collective participation, not undermined by parallel political arrangements.

While reconciliation is desirable, it must be based on a proper understanding of the circumstances generating the disagreement.

The Governor, as the elected leader of the state and the recognised political leader of the APC in Katsina, has a responsibility to provide inclusive leadership and accommodate diverse interests within the party.

To the best of our knowledge, the Governor has demonstrated this disposition through the constitution of the Tinubu/Dikko Re-election Campaign Council in the state. The Council's composition reflects an effort to accommodate different political interests, including members of the so-called Abuja group, through positions as Grand Patrons, members of the Advisory Council and appointments to various directorates. These appointments were also publicly announced in national newspapers.

This gesture demonstrates that the state leadership has provided an institutional platform for broad-based participation in the collective political assignment ahead.

However, leadership and reconciliation are two-way responsibilities. Those who seek accommodation must also demonstrate a willingness to be accommodated.

Consequently, the appeal for reconciliation should particularly encourage members of the Abuja group to lower their political pride, recognise the existing political structure in the state and appreciate that national appointments do not confer a separate political mandate to operate independently of the party's established state leadership.

Proximity to the Presidency, access to federal resources or the privilege of holding national appointments should be regarded as opportunities to strengthen the party and advance the interests of Katsina State, rather than instruments for establishing competing centres of political authority.

National appointees have an important role to play in attracting federal projects, employment opportunities, institutional support and development initiatives to the state. Such responsibilities should complement, rather than compete with, the efforts of the state government.

Reconciliation, therefore, cannot be a one-sided undertaking. It requires mutual respect, willingness to accommodate differences and a genuine commitment to collective political objectives.

There is nothing inherently wrong with different political tendencies or interest groups existing within a political party. Indeed, healthy political competition can enrich internal democracy.

The problem arises when such differences become instruments of exclusion, rivalry or parallel political mobilisation.

The Abuja group should understand that its influence at the federal level is most meaningful when translated into tangible benefits for the people of Katsina and strengthened political fortunes for the APC.

Similarly, the state government should continue to provide an enabling environment for all party stakeholders, irrespective of their political affiliations or individual relationships with the Presidency.

The ultimate objective should not be to determine which group is politically stronger, but how the collective influence, experience and resources of all stakeholders can be harnessed for the benefit of the state and the party.

As the 2027 general elections approach, the APC in Katsina must remain focused on the actual electoral challenges ahead.

The party needs the collective experience, resources, networks and political goodwill of all its stakeholders. The Governor needs the support of national appointees, just as national appointees need a functional and supportive political structure in their home state.

However, this cooperation must be founded on mutual respect, recognition of legitimate political structures and a willingness to subordinate personal interests to the collective objectives of the party.

The success of the ongoing campaign mobilisation should not be used to dismiss the importance of reconciliation. Equally, the existence of political disagreements should not be exaggerated into a situation of imminent electoral disaster without considering the actual political and legal circumstances.

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What Katsina needs at this critical moment is a united political front in which federal influence, state leadership and grassroots mobilisation work in harmony towards the same electoral objectives

The appeal by Nura Ibrahim for reconciliation is welcome, but the comparison with Zamfara, Rivers and Bayelsa should be treated with caution. Those states experienced fundamentally different political crises, particularly concerning candidate selection and the legal validity of party primaries.

Katsina's challenge, as presently understood, is primarily one of political relationships, influence and the management of competing interests within the party. It requires dialogue, mutual accommodation and a clear understanding of the respective responsibilities of state and national political actors.

While the state leadership must recognise the value of federal connections and the contributions of all stakeholders, the Abuja group must equally appreciate that political appointments are not substitutes for grassroots political structures.

Ultimately, Katsina does not need competing centres of political authority. It needs complementary centres of influence working towards a common purpose.

Unity must not mean the surrender of legitimate political structures, just as political influence must not become a tool for division.

The APC in Katsina should therefore move beyond the politics of camps, personalities and perceived superiority and concentrate on delivering the dividends of democracy, strengthening the party and securing its electoral objectives in 2027.

The most sensible course is for all stakeholders, particularly members of the Abuja group, to bring their considerable federal connections, political experience and mobilisation resources to bear in support of the existing party structure in Katsina.

Rather than seeking to discredit or displace the state government, they should work with it to achieve the common objective of delivering Katsina State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dikko Umaru Radda in 2027.

After all, the political fortunes of Katsina State are greater than the ambitions or disagreements of any individual or group. Political relevance is not measured merely by proximity to the corridors of power, but by the capacity to translate influence into tangible results for the people.

Ladan, FCAI is with Tinubu/Dikko Campaign Council, Katsina State

Source: Prime Times