Nigeria and eight other African countries are targeting investments as leading construction equipment manufacturers, infrastructure developers, financial institutions and technology providers converge on Paris, France, for INTERMAT 2027.

INTERMAT 2027 is an international exhibition aimed at opening new business and partnership opportunities across Africa's construction and public works sectors.

The four-day exhibition, scheduled for April 21 to 24, 2027, at Paris Nord Villepinte, will bring together about 1,200 exhibitors and 150,000 attendees from 130 countries to showcase sustainable construction solutions, advanced machinery and technological innovations

A major highlight of the 2027 edition will be the introduction of the African Summit, a dedicated platform aimed at connecting African governments, public institutions, financial organisations and international industry players with investment and business opportunities across the continent.

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According to Akin Akinbola, managing director/CEO, Promosalons Nigeria, Cameroon and Gabon, the initiative will provide an avenue for African stakeholders to engage international partners on infrastructure development, financing, equipment modernisation and technological cooperation

Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia have been selected as the nine African countries for particular attention at the gathering.

The organisers said the summit would enable participants to gain deeper insights into the continent's construction market, identify investment prospects, establish industrial partnerships and explore opportunities for technological cooperation.

The initiative comes at a time when African economies are seeking substantial investment, technical expertise, modern machinery and international partnerships to address infrastructure deficits and meet rising demands for roads, bridges, housing, transportation networks and other public works.

For Nigeria, participation in the summit offers an opportunity to showcase its infrastructure development priorities, strengthen relationships with international manufacturers and attract potential financiers and technology partners.

Government institutions, construction companies, equipment suppliers and infrastructure developers are expected to benefit from engagements with global industry players, particularly as the country pursues major infrastructure renewal and development projects.

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Government institutions, construction companies, equipment suppliers and infrastructure developers are expected to benefit from engagements with global industry players, particularly as Nigeris pursues major infrastructure renewal and development projects.