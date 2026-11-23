Township Entrepreneurs Face Funding and Growth Challenges

Township entrepreneurs are building businesses and creating jobs, but continue to face challenges accessing funding, markets, mentorship and government support, reports SABC News. Speaking at the Township Economy Awards and Summit in Thembisa, entrepreneurs and industry representatives called for greater transparency and improved access to funding opportunities. Township Entrepreneur Agency founder Bulelani Balabala said government support programmes need to reach more entrepreneurs. Gauteng's Department of Economic Development acknowledged that funding requirements, including collateral and loan repayment capacity, remain barriers to growth. Meanwhile, entrepreneur Bonolo Monakedi shared how her child-friendly salon business has expanded from one branch to four through mentorship and community support.

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Fire Destroys 23 Homes in Western Cape Overberg

At least 23 homes, including 20 in Riverine, have been destroyed by a fire in the Overberg, Western Cape, leaving residents devastated just months after recovering from severe May floods, reports EWN. No injuries were reported, but some families had recently repaired and renovated their homes following the flooding and were preparing for the festive season when the blaze struck on Saturday. Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell expressed sympathy for affected residents. He described the destruction as particularly heartbreaking. Authorities have appointed an investigator to determine the cause of the fire.

Carrim and Two Employees Face Joint Trial in Vehicle Case

North West businessman Suliman Carrim and his two employees, Musa Phiri and Zakes Ibrahim, are expected back in the Musina Magistrates' Court in Limpopo, reports SABC News. They face charges of attempted vehicle theft, fraud and uttering. Phiri and Ibrahim were allegedly caught at the Beitbridge border post attempting to transport two vehicles out of the country illegally. Carrim remains in custody after the court denied him bail, citing concerns that he had failed to disclose his residential addresses and financial information to investigators, as well as his failure to comply with a bail condition requiring him to arrange his appearance before the Madlanga Commission. The court has granted the state's request to have all three accused tried together.

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