The drones targeted Khartoum, damaging a UN building in the residential area. The UN agency deemed it unacceptable that humanitarian workers were exposed to such danger.

The United Nations reported on Sunday a drone attack on a residential area in Khartoum, Sudan's capital.

A UN building located in a civilian neighborhood was damaged in the attack, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

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"It is unacceptable that we are put at such risk," said the UN's Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown.

What do we know about the attack?

The AFP news agency reported that explosions were heard around Khartoum Airport and in other parts of the city from approximately 2:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. local time.

According to a witness, a drone strike completely destroyed a house. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, a Sudanese army source said the drones had been launched from Ethiopia.

Sudan has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of allowing attacks to be launched from its territory. However, Addis Ababa has denied these accusations.

Drone strikes are intensifying in Sudan

Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war since April 2023. The army of de facto ruler Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF militia led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have been fighting for control of the country.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 14 million.

According to UN data, the use of drones has dramatically altered the course of the war this year, killing more than 1,100 people in the first six months.

The UN also said that of the hundreds of child casualties this year, two-thirds were killed or injured by drone strikes.

Just days ago, a Sudanese army drone strike killed 15 people, including four children, in a West Kordofan village. The army was advancing through the state and recapturing territory from the RSF.