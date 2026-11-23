The boat carrying mourners for a funeral overturned in southern Nigeria. It was the latest in a series of deadly boat accidents in the country.

A boat capsized in southern Nigeria, killing at least 24 people, the country's emergency agency said on Saturday.

"So far, 24 bodies have been recovered from the scene of the incident, while search and rescue operations are ongoing," said Manzo Ezekiel, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency.

The boat was carrying mourners for a burial ceremony from the town of Ayama to Ukubie in the southern Bayelsa State on Friday when it sank.

Boat reportedly suffered mechanical failure

Authorities have not confirmed how many passengers were on board.

"Those who lost their lives in the tragedy did not deserve to die that way," Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said in a statement on X.

Two children were among the four bodies initially recovered from the water on Friday, when 24 survivors were rescued, according to police.

Police spokesman Musa Mohammed said that preliminary reports suggested that the boat suffered a mechanical problem.

Deadly boat mishaps in Nigeria

Boat accidents are common on Nigeria's busy river networks. Overloading, poor vessel maintenance, and failure to comply with safety norms usually cause them.

In August, at least 51 died after a boat capsized in northwest Nigeria's Sokoto State.

In September 2025, a boat carrying over 100 passengers sank in north-central Niger State, leaving dozens dead.