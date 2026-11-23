A Russian vessel at an eastern Libyan naval base was hit by what is suspected to be a drone strike.

An explosion occurred early Sunday on a Russian ship at a naval base in Benghazi in eastern Libya due to a suspected drone attack.

"Initial investigations indicate that the explosion occurred on board a Russian ship docked in the port," the eastern-based Libyan administration said in a statement.

"It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones."

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According to medical sources, injuries were reported, but no deaths.

The statement added that, as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based Libyan government, the vessel had stopped at the Benghazi port to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia.

According to satellite imagery provider Vantor, the ship was the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette. Imagery taken on Sunday revealed that the majority of the vessel had capsized and sunk, leaving only the bow visible above the water.

Since the 2011 uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, Libya has been divided between the UN-supported government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Local authorities condemn attack

The eastern-based administration said the port and naval base facilities in Benghazi, including the warehouses, were safe. They added that normal operations would resume once the fire was under control and the site was secured.

The authorities condemned the suspected attack as a violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety. They said they would take legal and diplomatic measures against those responsible and would launch a joint investigation with Russia.

As of Sunday afternoon, no one has claimed responsibility for the suspected attack.

The administration also stressed that Libya was not a party to the war between Russia and Ukraine or to any armed conflict beyond its borders. It said that its relations with friendly countries were a sovereign matter.

It said it would not allow "Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts."

Second vessel hit near Benghazi

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Meanwhile, later on Sunday, two Libyan military sources told Reuters that a commercial vessel had been targeted by a drone boat off the coast of Benghazi. They added that Libyan naval forces had rescued the crew

Libyan naval and air forces intercepted more than 12 naval drones, or drone boats, off the coast of Benghazi during the Sunday evening, according to Reuters sources.

Echoes of Russia's war in Ukraine

The incident in Benghazi occurred as Ukrainian forces increased their long-range attacks against Russia, extending far beyond the front lines.

On Saturday, a drone hit a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea near Finnish waters. Finland's border guard said Ukraine carried out the attack.

In March, a Russian tanker was attacked in the Mediterranean near Maltese waters. Libyan officials at the time believed this to be a sea drone attack.