President Bola Tinubu has approved N250 million for families of victims of the Bayelsa boat accident, as the death toll rises to 29 and preliminary findings point to possible safety violations.

President Bola Tinubu has approved N250 million in financial assistance to families of victims of Friday's boat accident in Bayelsa State, where the death toll has risen to 29.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima announced the presidential intervention on Sunday during a condolence visit to the state, following the tragedy near Oweikorogha community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

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The boat was conveying passengers to Ukubie community for a burial ceremony when it capsized on 20 November.

According to a post on the Bayelsa Government New Media Facebook page, Mr Shettima, who visited survivors receiving treatment at the Bayelsa Medical University Teaching Hospital in Yenagoa, said Mr Tinubu had directed relevant federal agencies to support the state government's search and rescue efforts and provide assistance to affected families.

He also disclosed that the president had directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to procure boats to improve water transportation in the riverine communities.

Mr Shettima described the incident as a national tragedy, saying the victims were people with families, relationships and responsibilities who had left home for a funeral but never returned.

He acknowledged the importance of waterways to Bayelsa communities, noting that the state's geographical peculiarities make water transport essential for access to schools, hospitals, markets and other services.

Death toll rises

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri said 29 people had been confirmed dead, while more than 51 survivors had been recorded.

He said search and recovery operations were continuing, adding that the capsized boat had yet to be recovered. Some bodies could still be trapped inside the vessel, he said.

The governor said preliminary findings suggested that the accident might have been avoided if established safety regulations had been observed.

According to him, the boat was neither seaworthy nor suitable for river transportation, while the location where passengers boarded was not an approved government loading point.

"From what we have gathered so far, the boat was not seaworthy or river-worthy. The loading point was not an approved government loading point, and that is why all the necessary government requirements were not found in this incident," Mr Diri said.

The governor said the state government was coordinating the rescue operation with federal agencies, security services and other relevant authorities.

He added that the government was paying the medical bills and providing feeding for survivors receiving treatment in hospitals across the state.

Mr Diri also commended the president's intervention, recalling that Mr Shettima, the president's chief of staff, and the minister of marine and blue economy were among the first senior federal officials to contact him after the incident.

He described the tragedy as particularly painful because many of the victims were young people with promising futures.

Diri seeks federal intervention

Beyond the boat accident, the governor used the visit to appeal for federal intervention over infrastructure challenges facing the state.

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He specifically called for accelerated work on the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road project, saying the difficult riverine terrain makes road construction in Bayelsa expensive and challenging.

He also appealed to the federal government to collaborate with the state government towards completing the three senatorial roads.

Mr Shettima commended the governor's response to the tragedy, particularly the establishment of a commission of inquiry.

He stressed the need for the panel's recommendations to be implemented to prevent similar accidents.

The vice-president also met with families of the victims and presented cash assistance to them.

The condolence visit was attended by several government officials, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; the NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku; and the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Zubaida Umar.