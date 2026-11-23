The development made COP31 the longest climate summit in the convention's history and arguably one of the most criticised in recent years.

The Nigerian government delegation was conspicuously absent at the closing plenary of the controversial United Nations climate summit (COP31) in Türkiye, where countries expressed frustration over the failure to reach consensus on key climate issues.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that parties at the United Nations climate change talks in Türkiye failed to reach consensus amid deep divisions over fossil fuel phase-out, just transition, climate finance and other contentious issues.

COP31 President Murat Kurum confirmed during the closing plenary on Sunday that the final draft agreement, the Antalya Pact, would not be approved, despite negotiations being extended by nearly 48 hours beyond the officially scheduled closing date of 20 November.

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The development made COP31 the longest climate summit in the convention's history and arguably one of the most criticised in recent years.

Amid the disappointment, parties and negotiating blocs took turns expressing their positions to the COP president. The frustration and dissatisfaction with the outcome of more than two weeks of negotiations were evident in the tone of representatives who addressed the plenary.

However, despite the controversy surrounding the COP31 outcome, Nigeria's head of delegation, ministers, and other representatives were absent, even as a few African countries spoke, despite Nigeria having one of the largest delegations at this year's COP.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria ranked third among countries with the highest number of registered participants at this year's COP, with 1,506 delegates, according to provisional figures released for the summit.

Of this number, 573 participants were registered under the "Party" badge category, while 933 received "Party Overflow" badges.

Nigeria's delegation to UNFCCC COP31 is usually led by the Director-General of the Nigeria Climate Change Council (NCCC), Teniola Majekodunmi. This year, however, it remains unclear how many of the registered participants were sponsored by the Nigerian government. The council has yet to provide a comprehensive breakdown of participants whose trips were funded with public resources.

At the conference venue, PREMIUM TIMES gathered from some associates of the NCCC director-general that she had left the COP venue midweek.

The lack of disclosure raises concerns about transparency and accountability in the management of Nigeria's participation in international climate negotiations.

It also limits public understanding of who represents the country in various negotiating groups and technical sessions, as well as who is responsible for advancing Nigeria's positions on critical climate issues.

Some observers have also expressed concerns that Nigeria's participation in these conferences sometimes goes beyond diplomatic engagement, with some registered participants allegedly treating the meetings as opportunities for international travel rather than meaningful negotiations.

They argue that inadequate technical knowledge, negotiating experience and understanding of diplomatic processes among some participants could undermine Nigeria's ability to secure favourable outcomes from the annual climate negotiations.

One of Nigeria's notable appearances at the summit was the delivery of its national statement by Environment Minister Balarabe Lawal. PREMIUM TIMES reported that the government reaffirmed its commitment to advancing climate action, calling for stronger international cooperation and increased climate financing to accelerate the global response to climate change.

Nigeria reacts after deadlock

In a brief statement issued after the COP plenary ended on Sunday, Ms Majekodunmi said COP31's failure to reach consensus on an overarching political outcome was disappointing and underscored the continuing challenges facing international climate cooperation.

She noted that the absence of a new political agreement did not diminish the urgency of climate action or invalidate the commitments already undertaken under the Paris Agreement.

"For Nigeria, our focus remains firmly on implementation. We will continue advancing our NDC 3.0, strengthening climate governance, mobilising investment and pursuing an orderly, just and nationally determined energy transition," she said.

Ms Majekodunmi said the discussions in Antalya reinforced an important lesson: climate ambition must be matched by credible financing, practical implementation pathways and recognition of different national circumstances.

She added that Nigeria remained firmly committed to multilateralism and would continue working constructively with African partners and the wider international community to advance consensus and accelerate climate action.

"Ultimately, Nigeria's climate progress will be measured not only by emissions reduced, but by jobs created, businesses developed, energy access expanded and livelihoods improved," she said.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the DG on Sunday to inquire why she was absent from the closing plenary, why Nigeria had no representative who spoke at the session, and why she left the conference midweek. In what has become her usual practice, she asked a third party to contact our reporter with a response.

A representative of the council, who identified herself as Jummai Vandu, said she had been directed to clarify Nigeria's position regarding the COP31 closing plenary in Antalya.

She said Nigeria's national position was fully presented through the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), which serves as Africa's unified negotiating voice.

According to her, under UNFCCC plenary procedures, countries are welcome to speak in their national capacity, but doing so is entirely optional and not mandatory. In practice, she said, member states routinely align themselves with the AGN.

"Chair's statement during overtime closing sessions to manage tight time constraints, avoid repetition, and project a unified continental front that maximises collective leverage on key issues. Those African nations that took the floor individually simply chose to add specific national emphasis to the shared regional position already delivered by the AGN," she said.

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She explained that the DG actively championed Nigeria's core priorities across high-level sessions and bilateral engagements, ensuring the country's interests were firmly embedded in the final African position.

However, she did not explain why the DG left the conference venue midweek.

COP31 priorities

COP31 was expected to offer countries an important opportunity to advance negotiations on practical measures to address gaps in climate action implementation.

Alongside formal negotiations, the Global Climate Action Agenda was expected to provide opportunities to boost electrification, improve access to climate finance, and cut waste and emissions of super-pollutants such as methane.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), which includes Nigeria, said it would push for increased climate finance, including an ambitious replenishment of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), among other priorities.

The group said securing adequate and predictable climate finance, particularly grant-based and concessional funding, would be central to Africa's negotiating priorities at the conference.

But the group was not satisfied with the COP outcome. It made its position clear at the closing plenary.