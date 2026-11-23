press release

Under the agreement, Valmont will not only partner in building world-class irrigation infrastructure in Nigeria but also partner with NASENI to establish an irrigation equipment production plant in the country.

The Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) has formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Valmont Industries, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of pivot irrigation systems, marking a major step in the Federal Government's flagship Irrigate Nigeria Programme under the present administration.

The signing of the MoU at the weekend, according to the Chairman of PICTT, Dr Dahiru Muhammed, who is also coordinating the full implementation of the Irrigate Nigeria Programme, officially brings Valmont -- through its Valley Irrigation brand, the global leader in mechanised irrigation -- on board as a major partner in the development of irrigation infrastructure across Nigeria.

Under the agreement, Valmont will not only partner in building world-class irrigation infrastructure in Nigeria but has also agreed to partner with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to establish an irrigation equipment production plant in the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The partnership comes with a firm commitment for transfer of know-how and capacity building for Nigerians, positioning the country to domesticate mechanized irrigation technology rather than rely solely on imports.

Chairman of PICTT, Dr Dahiru Muhammed who signed the agreement with the Regional Vice President, Middle East and Africa, Valmont, Mr. Kalle Autto, said "This MOU officially brings the biggest pivot irrigation manufacturer in the world on board as a major partner in building irrigation infrastructure across Nigeria under the Irrigate Nigeria Programme, the flagship irrigation programme of this administration."

"Valmont will not only partner with us in building irrigation infrastructure -- they have also agreed to partner with NASENI to build an irrigation equipment production plant in Nigeria. Just as importantly, this partnership comes with the transfer of know-how and capacity building for Nigerians, which is precisely what technology transfer is all about," Dr Muhammed added.

The agreement sets the stage for a pilot programme covering 40,000 hectares in Adamawa State, to be implemented in collaboration with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and the Agricultural Development Fund (NADF). PICTT will lead the full implementation of the programme, while NASENI will drive the adoption and domestication of the technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There are also promising opportunities to collaborate with the University of Nebraska and the Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute on sustainable irrigation systems and water resource management. Dr Muhammed added that key stakeholders had already shown interest in scaling irrigation infrastructure using the partnership, a development he described as a strong vote of confidence in the direction of the programme.

Valley Irrigation's global footprint underscores the scale of the partnership: more than 40 percent of center pivots in service worldwide are Valley machines, with over 250,000 Valley pivots operating across 120-plus countries and approximately 12 million hectares under irrigation. The company also operates more than 146,000 connected irrigation devices worldwide.

Valmont Industries itself brings 80 years of industrial expertise, net sales of $4.1 billion in 2025, 83 manufacturing facilities, operations in over 100 countries, roughly 11,000 employees, and 31 distinct brands.

Officials noted that the partnership marks an important step toward enhancing agricultural productivity, strengthening national food security, and promoting the sustainable use of water resources in line with the administration's agricultural transformation agenda.